Racine wants to lease Olsen Park for solar farm

Julie Kinzelman, Racine Health Department laboratory director, said Olsen Prairie Park is a former brownfield site, meaning it was previously developed, fell into disuse and was potentially contaminated by pollution. Years ago the city turned it into approximately 22 acres of prairie restoration.

So when We Energies chose Olsen as its main candidate, Kinzelman said they chose an area of the park with less high-quality prairie. Pratt said the agreement before the committees and council would authorize the city to further negotiate the terms of the project, which she wants to include provisions to minimize the environmental impact on the site, maintain prairie grass around the array and include signage about the importance of prairie grass and solar.

“What we’re doing now is not developing it into a new development but to maintain it as a prairie and a wetland available to the public,” said Kinzelman. “If it’s done right it could enhance our ability to do environmental education opportunities on the site.”

Expanding solar

Pratt, who is employed by the Racine Water and Wastewater utilities, splits her time between the utilities and City Hall projects and has been part of an initiative to measure the city’s energy consumption so it can be reduced going forward.