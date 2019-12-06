Racine waiving parking ticket late fees for Food Bank donations this month

RACINE — City residents with outstanding parking tickets can have their late fees excused this month through the Food for Forgiveness initiative announced Friday morning.
Through Dec. 31, the Racine Police Department is partnering with the Racine County Food Bank and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly to offer full late-fee forgiveness. Residents can buy a $5 food donation bag at Malicki’s, 5201 Washington Ave., get a receipt and bring it to the RPD’s public service counter at 730 Center St.; alternatively, they can make a direct $5 donation at the service counter.
The parking ticket will still need to be paid in its original full amount of $20. Late fees can be as high as $30, more than doubling the original fine, according to Police Chief Art Howell. Failure to pay a parking ticket “spirals into other challenges” that could include driver’s license, car registration and plates suspension, he said.
“We thought it was a great opportunity to not only reach out to the community and show our concern, but to address a major issue, which is food security and hunger,” Howell said.
The donation bags at Malicki’s are filled with essential staple items, said store owner Ralph Malicki, who is also president of the Racine County Food Bank’s Board of Directors. Those “basic need items” include non-perishable foods such as beans or peanut butter, he said.
“The need is great this time of the year,” Malicki said.
You have free articles remaining.
Program's inspiration
Officer Jon LeGath said he brought the idea for the forgiveness initiative to RPD leadership after hearing about a similar program at a law enforcement conference.
Police departments across the country — from Savannah, Georgia, to Las Vegas — are enacting similar initiatives this holiday season.
“I thought it was a great opportunity, because I work third-shift patrol,” LeGath said. “So, I used to see street (cleaning) tickets (being issued) and the fines building up with the late fees and things like that. I thought it was a great way to help people out that maybe can’t afford everything with it.”
Parking ticket debt can be a serious burden for low-income individuals, especially those in minority communities. A sprawling 2018 ProPublica investigation uncovered how, in extreme cases, some motorists were going bankrupt in Chicago over parking tickets.