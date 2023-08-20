RACINE — William Howell showed up unannounced to capture video footage of the restaurant’s soft opening last month.

He didn’t know how it would go, but Howell interviewed friendly customers and workers at Josephine’s Home of the Lemon Pepper Taco.

Deionta Malone, Josephine’s owner, was surprised when Howell arrived. Between feeding hungry customers, opening the business and being filmed, it was a whirlwind day for Malone.

Howell’s plan went well, though, and his video of Josephine’s has nearly 300 Facebook shares.

The video increased awareness for Josephine’s, and Malone said people from as far as Chicago and Madison have visited the restaurant after seeing the video.

“The word is spreading,” Malone said.

That is one of seven “Redeem Racine” videos Howell filmed during the past year to spread word about local business owners and organizers.

Howell started the series as a passion project last fall. Most videos are under five minutes and have so far showcased a local gym, barbershop, restaurants and basketball leagues.

Howell, a Racine native, created the videos to show people who have invested in the community who have overcome obstacles. He wants their stories to help connect and inspire people.

“This could be something that starts to pull everyone together,” Howell said.

Forming connections

Howell grew up in Racine and moved to Milwaukee about 20 years ago. The “Redeem Racine” series has resulted in Howell visiting his hometown more.

People are often excited to talk to Howell, and he is becoming known for his camera skills and the videos posted to his Facebook page.

“Film is starting to connect me to my city,” Howell said.

Howell works as a one-man operation, so it is challenging to find the time and money to do the “Redeem Racine” videos.

Getting clear audio for the videos is tough, since Howell doesn’t have people talk into microphones, but he is OK with the naturalistic imperfections.

“I can’t control the environment,” Howell said. “I’m always thinking, ‘Just go, just record it, whatever you can get. Don’t try to make it perfect.’”

One video highlights the Twilight Basketball League that recently wrapped its six-week season.

The first-year league was intended to provide structure and sports for middle school-aged students. Workshops on topics like conflict resolution occurred before games, and free dinner was provided afterward.

Jamario Farr, Racine Unified community connector, talked in Howell’s video about the importance of authentic friends.

“I believe an honest answer is a true sign of a genuine friendship,” Farr said. “People who really love you will tell you the truth, even when it don’t feel good. So if you ever wanna grow, don’t surround yourself with people who tell you what you want to hear. Surround yourself with people who tell you what you need to hear.”

Troy Collier, Racine Unified community connector, spoke in the video about the league uniting young people across Racine.

“Some kids don’t travel around the city at all, or feel comfortable,” Collier said. “We wanted to provide an example of what it looks like to gather in Racine as a whole.”

‘Capturing the good’

Collier told The Journal Times that Howell did a great job filming the basketball league. He appreciates Howell “capturing the good that people are doing, and posting that and sharing that.”

After “A Cage that Echoes,“ a documentary about gun violence in Racine, was released last year, Howell said some people questioned if he only saw darkness in his hometown, so he wanted to share more positive stories.

“I didn’t want to be casting a shadow over Racine,” Howell said. “It was like, ‘OK, let me start to really show a brighter side of who we are,’ and so that’s why it’s important to show this beautiful side of us, this love that’s there.”

Most Redeem Racine videos start with people saying, “This is a love story.”

“I really want to highlight the love in us and hope that people gravitate toward that,” Howell said.

Collier, a Racine native, said love, joy and collaboration are needed for the community to improve.

“The message is for us to love (and) show real, genuine love to each other,” Collier said.

He wants the videos to inspire people to help the community.

“Be in the arena of greater good,” Collier said. “That’s what I want for people to feel. ‘Let me be a part of one of these videos. Let me be present at these events. How do I become a part of this Redeem Racine, and what about me can provide more love and joy for my community?’”

Malone, a Racine native, said “Redeem Racine” means “bringing life back” to the community by highlighting stories of locals who overcame challenges.

“If one person sees you make it, knowing your struggle, that gives them inspiration,” Malone said.

Collier said “Redeem Racine” means everyone feeling proud to be from the city, and he thinks the videos can increase local pride.

Howell, Malone and Collier said Racine has numerous challenges, but people on the outside don’t have a full picture of the community. Collier hopes Howell’s videos provide a glimpse into the city and make people interested in learning more about it.

Creating an impact

Malone was emotional upon seeing Howell’s video about Josephine’s, which features interviews with his mother and son, both of whom help him make tacos.

Josephine’s has been housed in various locations over the past several years. The new location, 2051 Mead St., appears to be a stable home for Malone, who some people call “the taco man.”

“I knew I could make good tacos; I didn’t know they was going to be this good,” Malone said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Malone stressed the importance of having dreams, and he hopes the videos show people that it is worth staying true to themselves to reach their goals.

“Anything is possible,” Malone said. “Nothing happens overnight. Perseverance is the key to anything.”

Howell has persevered to make the videos, and he eventually wants the series to expand and become “bigger than me.”

“Any day anything can happen to us, and I want a legacy,” Howell said. “I want a true impact.”

With these videos, he may be starting to do just that.

Close Deeon Brumby attempts a layup July 26 during a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Brumby said basketball helps "keep me out of trouble and keep me going on a great path." Troy Collier, left, and Jaiciadh Hunter-Barker talk July 26 before a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Collier coached the Mitchell K-8 School team that had players who liked basketball, weren't on travel sports teams and were looking for something to do in summer. Devron Bostick, 21st Century Preparatory School coach, smiles with players Wednesday during a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Troy Collier, left, and Vance Washington talk Wednesday before a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Collier coached Washington and teammates on the Mitchell K-8 School team, one of six squads in the league. Deeon Brumby shoots a free throw July 26 during a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Brumby played for 21st Century Preparatory School, one of six teams in the league that ended last week. The Mitchell K-8 School team, including Jaiciadh Hunter-Barker, back left, prepares July 26 for a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Mitchell was one of six Racine teams in the summer Twilight Basketball League that ended last week. Tray Allen talks July 26 during a Twilight Basketball League workshop at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Allen, recreation supervisor at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, was one of the organizers of the six-week league, which he called "something special."