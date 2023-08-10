RACINE — Zuriel Lott heard about a group that sounded intriguing.

He commented on one of the group’s videos asking if he could sign up, and a short time later, Lott was part of the Racine Video Production Workshop.

Lott, a junior at Case High School, is one of many area high school students involved in the organization and one of 10 RVPW summer interns this year.

The student-led group started in 2017 and has grown in popularity.

Jason Love, Racine Video Production Workshop director, said interest in the group has “skyrocketed this last year.”

A couple hundred students were involved in RVPW during the past year, according to Love.

When the organization began, members mainly created trailers for high school theater performances. They now record video podcasts, community events and interview local officials.

Students have filmed podcasts for Case’s Black Student Union, Latino Student Union and taken video at events like an art showcase highlighting high schoolers’ passions.

The RVPW is part of the Racine Unified School District’s extended learning program. It also has area sponsors and has received local grants.

When Antonio Crane, RUSD director of extended learning, started his role four years ago, he appreciated the work RVPW was doing and wanted the group to meet at a school to increase access for students.

RVPW now meets during the school year at Case, usually Mondays through Thursdays from 3-5 p.m.

Last school year, RVPW was composed of nearly all Case students, but the organization is open to any high schooler in Racine County.

This summer has entailed high schoolers asking Racine Police Department leaders questions from community members, creating short films and making videos that involved them playing “hide and seek” at Petrifying Springs Park.

The group provides students the chance to learn technical aspects of videography and the opportunity to write and act if they want.

In addition to recording interviews and podcasts, students create their own videos. They have an idea, write a script if needed, act on screen and edit footage, with Love helping when needed.

Lott likes “taking an idea and then watching it come to life,” he said.

Students also do marketing to increase awareness about the club and try to get local sponsorships.

High schoolers said working for RVPW has made them more interested in careers related to videography.

Haley Vance, a Case sophomore, joined last year because she is interested in acting and wanted to learn more technical skills. Vance likes acting but said it has been a learning experience to feel comfortable on camera.

Lott had done video editing before and has learned more about it since joining the video production workshop a few weeks ago. He said he’s already learned that it takes more time to set up and edit videos than he thought.

Students appreciate that RVPW offers creativity and the ability to learn new skills.

“We don’t feel pressured to do something,” said Corday Smith, Horlick High School senior. “It gives us flexibility to do what we want.”

While there are flexible timelines, Smith has learned he can focus and complete a task if needed.

“I can be really determined to finish something,” Smith said. “With this I’m more like, ‘I need to get this done.’ … I want to get it done quickly on my time.”

Crane appreciates that the club offers fun learning opportunities for students to “broaden their horizons and expand their working knowledge” about topics they care about.

RVPW “empowers them to be able to be creative and to really grab hold of something that interests them and learn more about it and really develop a deeper love and appreciation for the art form,” Crane said.

Smith has edited videos for almost a decade and joined RVPW earlier this summer. He has enjoyed getting to know community members and participating in a “Rock the Block” event.

“We just met a lot of nice people,” Smith said.

Crane is “extremely encouraged” to see the group expand and do community projects, which allows students to learn about technical skills and the place they live.

Students also like developing relationships with classmates.

Vance enjoys “the family aspect of filming and what it takes from everybody’s point of view to put into these things to make it work and come out how it’s supposed to,” she said. “It takes a lot of teamwork.”

That can be challenging, as Lott said it can be tough to get everyone on the same page, but it ultimately results in closer bonds.

Lott didn’t know what to expect when he commented on the video but said RVPW is more fun and creatively fulfilling than he anticipated.

Members, Love and Crane hope the same is true for more students in the future.

Ten photos of THE PASSIONS PROJECT | Racial and Social Justice Racine Gallery Night Sofia Badillo Jude Smith Kaleah Williams Alonso Echeverria Jesus Perez Leah Starks Ya'Niece Giovanni Heidi Wagner Panel discussion Checking out the other shots