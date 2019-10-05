Racine vehicle fire causes estimated $2,000 in damage

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vehicle fire that broke out early Saturday and caused an estimated $2,000 in damage, according to a Racine Police Fire Department news release.
At 3:10 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Reilly Court after a 911 caller said a vehicle was on fire in the area. The vehicle was found in the 1100 block of 12th Street with smoke coming from inside its passenger compartment.
Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish what they described as a "relatively small fire." No one was injured in the incident, fire officials stated.
