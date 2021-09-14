Racine Unified's summer projects are delayed as lawsuit regarding referendum recount continues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is very likely that we will be limited in implementing our currently planned projects this summer, or this coming summer,” Gordon said. “We will provide a full impact update to the board as part of our updated long range facility master plan in November.”

The district is set to release its facility master plan website on Sept. 20, where updates and feedback opportunities will be held, including any changes to plans and explanations for those changes. The district, Gordon said, also is working to assemble school teams so stakeholders are able to provide feedback on Phase One projects.

These teams would include Jerstad-Agerholm, Starbuck Middle, Julian Thomas Elementary and Schulte Elementary School community members, which would have input on school design. This, however, is just the start, as the district looks forward on strategies to involve the community and local businesses.

“We will continue our discussion on strategies, aligned perfectly with the Office of Finance Report on engaging underutilized businesses and our work, and on how, throughout the 10-year implementation of the facility master plan and the referendum work, we can increase our participation of both local and underutilized businesses,” Gordon said.

