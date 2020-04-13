Racine Unified's $1 billion referendum passes by five votes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Racine Unified voters approved the district’s $1 billion referendum question by an incredibly narrow five votes — 16,748 to 16,743 — in last week’s election.

The referendum question asked voters to allow Racine Unified to collect $1 billion beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years. That money would have funded the renovation of some buildings as well as the construction of new ones to replace those set to close.

The referendum money is set to fund $598 million in construction as well as debt service for that work.

“I want to thank our community for their support, not only on election day but over the past year," said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien on Monday night. "With your partnership, the District was able to develop a smart, data-based long-term facilities master plan that meets the needs of the District and that our community supports."

In the days leading up to the election, both presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, winner of the Wisconsin primary, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed the Racine Unified referendum. Sanders has since dropped out of the race, and on Monday endorsed Biden.