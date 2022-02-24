 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Unified will likely go mask optional next week

RUSD First Day 2021

Students arrive at Gilmore Fine Arts School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, the first day of classes in the Racine Unified School District. Masks were required for students and staff inside the building and on buses.

 Mark Hertzberg for The Journal Times

RACINE — Masks will likely be optional in the Racine Unified School District as soon as Wednesday, March 2.

On Thursday, Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced that he was ordering the city officially stop enforcing its mask mandate and that he is expecting the City Council to formally repeal it when during a meeting on the evening of Tuesday, March 1.

With that ordinance gone, RUSD indicates it will likely stop requiring students, staff and visitors in its buildings from wearing masks.

"If the Common Council votes to end the mask ordinance next week, RUSD is prepared to announce plans to move forward with optional masking in school buildings," RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp said in an email Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Kenosha Unified School Board voted for a mask-optional policy to begin March 28, the start of the fourth quarter. 

