Racine Unified wants your input on its plan for this fall

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is looking for input from families on what they want school to look like for students this fall.

To that end, the School Board is planning a Zoom listening session at 6 p.m. Monday to hear thoughts, concerns and opinions from school families. During the meeting, Unified staff will present the work underway to develop a re-entry plan for fall.

The district announced in June that it was looking at three possibilities:

100% face-to-face learning.

A hybrid of face-to-face and virtual learning that could take several forms.

100% virtual learning.

Unified’s preference would be the first option, with safety precautions in place, but the district previously said that it would be fully prepared for all three possibilities, especially since conditions, rules and recommendations continue to change.

The district is encouraging Unified parents and family members who cannot attend the virtual meeting to submit their thoughts via email to info@rusd.org.

Participants can register and find the Zoom link here: tinyurl.com/y8ecy3n3.