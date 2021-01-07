Racine Unified, Wanggaard spar over spring school shutdown

RACINE — Racine Unified has responded to state Sen. Van Wanggaard’s Tuesday news release regarding the district’s lack of virtual learning during last spring’s shutdown, calling his statements “inaccurate and misleading.”

In the news release Wanggaard, R-Racine, claimed that Racine Unified “abandoned students this spring” by not offering online education and added that: “According to state assessments, Unified students are already struggling, and RUSD’s answer was to say ‘we’re done for the year.’ What ever happened to problem solving? Where has the administration been? It’s so disappointing.”

Wanggaard based his assertions on information from a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction survey of school districts that found that Racine Unified was one of only 13 public school districts in the state out of 421 that said it did not provide virtual learning after schools closed in mid-March due to COVID-19.

District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said that Unified answered “no” to DPI’s question about whether it provided virtual learning in the spring because it did not provide virtual learning to all students.