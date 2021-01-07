 Skip to main content
Racine Unified, Wanggaard spar over spring school shutdown
Racine Unified, Wanggaard spar over spring school shutdown

RACINE — Racine Unified has responded to state Sen. Van Wanggaard’s Tuesday news release regarding the district’s lack of virtual learning during last spring’s shutdown, calling his statements “inaccurate and misleading.”

In the news release Wanggaard, R-Racine, claimed that Racine Unified “abandoned students this spring” by not offering online education and added that: “According to state assessments, Unified students are already struggling, and RUSD’s answer was to say ‘we’re done for the year.’ What ever happened to problem solving? Where has the administration been? It’s so disappointing.”

Wanggaard statement

Wanggaard based his assertions on information from a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction survey of school districts that found that Racine Unified was one of only 13 public school districts in the state out of 421 that said it did not provide virtual learning after schools closed in mid-March due to COVID-19.

District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said that Unified answered “no” to DPI’s question about whether it provided virtual learning in the spring because it did not provide virtual learning to all students.

Unified letter to Wanggaard

While Racine Unified did not provide teacher-led virtual learning to all students in the spring, it did distribute paper learning packets to students, or emailed those packets to students, and some students were provided with lessons from their teachers virtually via Google Classroom.

Like many other districts in the state, experiences varied widely from student to student, largely depending on their teacher, The Journal Times found when speaking with parents last spring.

However, contrary to Wanggaard’s statement, Unified’s summer school programs did take place virtually, after the district distributed devices for students to use.

Racine Unified’s reason for not providing universal virtual learning in the fall was the same as the other 12 districts: Students’ lack of internet access and devices to complete online schoolwork. Also in the survey, Unified said its teachers required training in online platforms.

According to Tapp, teachers and support staff participated in Google Classroom training and certification in the spring to be prepared for virtual instruction in summer and fall of 2020.

Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien sent a letter to Wanggaard and other state legislators in June detailing the actions the district had taken in reaction to the pandemic and asking for continued support.

Some of those actions included: A meal distribution program during the spring shutdown to ensure students who counted on school meals did not go hungry; distribution of computers to high school students who needed them for Advanced Placement or dual credit classes and virtual Individualized Education Program meetings for special education students. Counselors and social workers supported student social-emotional needs through virtual office hours.

That was in addition to efforts to assist the community, such as offering Case as a COVID testing site and donating Personal Protective Equipment to health care agencies that needed it.

In the letter Gallien told lawmakers that no matter what, schools would need more funding to pay for things like student technology and PPE in the 2020-21 school year. Gallien asked for the lawmakers’ continued support.

“We shared a letter outlining the District’s extensive response to the COVID crisis and efforts to support students and families,” Gallien said in an email on Tuesday. “We asked our legislators for continued support. Today’s press release is the first response we’ve received from Sen. Wanggaard. It’s disappointing that he has dismissed all of the efforts and hard work of our RUSD educators, support staff and partners. Our community should be proud of the tireless work of our staff throughout the pandemic.”

Racine Unified purchased Wi-Fi hot spots, Chromebooks and tablets over the summer to distribute to students for virtual learning this fall. The district is in the process of considering a return to in-person learning for some students. Gallien said last month that the district will look to make an announcement the week of Jan. 11.

