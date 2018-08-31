MOUNT PLEASANT — After 18 months of collecting input, planning and design, Racine Unified School District unveiled its new logo Friday during an all-staff pep rally at Case High School.
When Unified officials decided they wanted a more modern logo, according to Stacy Tapp the district's chief of communications and community engagement, they were looking to freshen the district’s image and to embrace community partnerships.
The interconnected “R” and “U” in the design are meant to represent the district’s partnerships in the community. The new logo also features a change in color scheme from the old logo’s red and white. The new one is bright blue and green.
As Racine is a lakeside community, the blue part of the logo represents water, while green represents growth.
“A new logo is a big deal,” Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said during Friday's event. “The logo is the focal point of the RUSD brand. It signifies who we are and what we stand for. So it was really important that we got your voice involved in the process, that we embody all the things that you, our employees and our families, believe that makes us great.”
Before the new design was created, the district hosted focus groups made up of community members, parents and staff to get their input.
Common themes that came out of these focus groups, according to Gallien, were diversity, collaboration, partnerships and education for all.
Graphic designer Nathan Chow of The Foundry created the logo for Unified for a total cost of $4,500, which included pay for him to attend meetings to hear input from the district’s logo committee.
Tapp said the district doesn’t yet know the cost of placing the new logo on district signs and vehicles, but plans are to do it gradually, one piece at a time.
District staff did much of the digital logo transitioning in-house over the summer.
Signs unveiled during the event on Friday and some items with the new logo passed out to staff were funded by businesses that sponsored the pep rally, Tapp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Looks to me like L R U T... How much did this cost and how much time was spent on it?
referendum dollars well spent! case- we are sorry you dont have a pool to swim in, but at least we have a new logo! new logo, same district.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.