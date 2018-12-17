Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board is scheduled to vote tonight on whether it supports a change in state law to allow those who came to the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses.

School Board Member Jane Barbian, the board’s legislative liaison, first presented a resolution in support of the law change during a Dec. 3 meeting.

Tonight, the school board will decide whether or not to ask the Southeastern Wisconsin School Alliance to advocate for a law change. SWSA does research and advocates for its 32 member districts, including Racine Unified.

During the Dec. 3 meeting, School Board Vice president Michael Frontier, along with Barbian, spoke in favor of the resolution, while President Robert Wittke Jr. quickly came out against it.

“I believe that it is beyond the scope of this board,” Wittke said.

School Board members who support the resolution believe that this change in state law would help to improve student attendance as well as increase family engagement and opportunities available to students, such as internships and apprenticeships.

A statewide Driver Licenses for All campaign, that kicked off in Milwaukee a few weeks ago, aims to restore the ability of undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Campaigners also hope to help citizens who have never had a license or who lost theirs due to fines to get or re-obtain the ability to legally drive.

The Driver Licenses for All campaign is supported by the statewide Voces de la Frontera organization as well as a coalition of local businesses, community-based organizations, youth groups, unions and churches. 

The Unified meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Mygatts room in building one of the district’s administrative service campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

