RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board is scheduled to vote tonight on whether it supports a change in state law to allow those who came to the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses.
School Board Member Jane Barbian, the board’s legislative liaison, first presented a resolution in support of the law change during a Dec. 3 meeting.
Tonight, the school board will decide whether or not to ask the Southeastern Wisconsin School Alliance to advocate for a law change. SWSA does research and advocates for its 32 member districts, including Racine Unified.
During the Dec. 3 meeting, School Board Vice president Michael Frontier, along with Barbian, spoke in favor of the resolution, while President Robert Wittke Jr. quickly came out against it.
“I believe that it is beyond the scope of this board,” Wittke said.
School Board members who support the resolution believe that this change in state law would help to improve student attendance as well as increase family engagement and opportunities available to students, such as internships and apprenticeships.
A statewide Driver Licenses for All campaign, that kicked off in Milwaukee a few weeks ago, aims to restore the ability of undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Campaigners also hope to help citizens who have never had a license or who lost theirs due to fines to get or re-obtain the ability to legally drive.
The Driver Licenses for All campaign is supported by the statewide Voces de la Frontera organization as well as a coalition of local businesses, community-based organizations, youth groups, unions and churches.
The Unified meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Mygatts room in building one of the district’s administrative service campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Ridiculous! Totally beyond your scope RUSD board. The lie it will improve attendance is just that. A lie, courtesy Frontier.
This is a absolute "political" issue NOT a Educational boards... Period. They are doing this because they are liberal socialist group who backs Tony the cheat and copy cat phony... This has no place at all at this Boards business...they cannot do anything at all really...I pray they are taken over, They should have never been given one more chance at all...The Front man is just that .!!
RUSD might as well just burn an American flag. Disgusting people.
Let's advocate for those in the shadows. Many undocumented drive, so this is ensuring they get a license and maybe car insurance as well.
This vote is a total waste of time - it has no legs.
First off stating the obvious---Frontier is truly the brain trust of RUSD failure. That being said go ahead pass the silly partisan vote getting scheme. Add it to the growing pile of demands that Creepy Tony is gonna have to deal with. And---keep in mind that for the next couple of years at least Republicans hold the legislature which by a funny twist may just decide to change things up a bit regarding RUSD management. Yeah----Vote Yes! "Improve Attendance" LMAO
Frontier, why not stick to dealing with your horrible rusd reputation and performance. This effort with hold no momentum. It's not the place for rusd. So shady to assert that the effort would help attendance... Lol. It's your agenda. Go become a lobbyist instead. Plenty of need for unionistas there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.