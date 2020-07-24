Racine Unified to start the school year remotely

RACINE — Racine Unified students are set to learn from home, at least for the first quarter of the coming school year.
The district will begin the 2020-2021 school year with 100% remote learning for all students, Racine Unified announced through a press release Friday morning. This model will continue through the first quarter which ends Nov. 6. The district is set to share plans for second-quarter no later than Oct. 19.
“We know that face-to-face learning is best for our students,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien in the press release. “And we’re committed to doing so when we know it is a safe decision. In the meantime, we are committed to providing a robust remote learning experience for every student.”
What will learning look like?
Racine Unified is planning to implement a mix of synchronous — instruction via live video chat with a teacher — and asynchronous learning — students completing work independently.
The district has promised that remote learning will look much different this fall than it did in the spring when schools closed March 16 due to a state order in efforts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In the spring many parents complained that they had little to no communication with the district or their child's teachers. Families also derided the lack of structure in the district's remote learning after the emergency shutdown.
"Remote learning this spring was delivered in response to a national crisis," Gallien said in a statement to families. "Our team has thoughtfully planned for a much more robust student learning structure this fall than what your child experienced last spring and we are working on plans for providing support to families assisting their children with remote learning at home."
In the spring families also faced barriers to access, as some didn't have enough devices for all the children in their home, or didn't have an internet connection they could use to finish schoolwork.
The district has since purchased around 7,500 devices and plans to go fully 1:1, or provide one device for each student. Students in grades three through high school are set to receive Chromebooks before the start of the school year and younger students should received Chrome tablets before the end of the first quarter.
The district emphasized that the decision to start the year remotely was not made lightly. Racine Unified's Planning Team made up of more than 150 District administrators, teachers, community members and parents, has been planning for a safe return to school since May.
"The team has worked tirelessly to put together a plan that meets the academic and social/emotional needs of our students while keeping everyone safe," the district said in the press release. "The District has received input from thousands of parents and guardians, staff and community members and worked closely with our local health departments to make informed and data-driven decisions to develop our plan for returning to school this fall."
Student Learning Schedule
• Students will be taught in a remote format by their school teacher(s) following a defined schedule.
• Details about instruction will be provided to parents in the coming weeks.
• Teachers and school staff will report to work and teach from their classrooms.
“Now, more than ever, strong relationships between schools and families are vital to student success. The Re-Entry Team is developing strategies to support our families as they continue to assist their children with learning at home,” Gallien said.
He thanked staff, families and community partners for their input and support as the district made plans amid the pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
