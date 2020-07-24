Racine Unified to start the school year remotely

"Remote learning this spring was delivered in response to a national crisis," Gallien said in a statement to families. "Our team has thoughtfully planned for a much more robust student learning structure this fall than what your child experienced last spring and we are working on plans for providing support to families assisting their children with remote learning at home."

In the spring families also faced barriers to access, as some didn't have enough devices for all the children in their home, or didn't have an internet connection they could use to finish schoolwork.

The district has since purchased around 7,500 devices and plans to go fully 1:1, or provide one device for each student. Students in grades three through high school are set to receive Chromebooks before the start of the school year and younger students should received Chrome tablets before the end of the first quarter.

The district emphasized that the decision to start the year remotely was not made lightly. Racine Unified's Planning Team made up of more than 150 District administrators, teachers, community members and parents, has been planning for a safe return to school since May.