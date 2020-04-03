Racine Unified to hold Monday meeting, public encouraged to call, listen in

RACINE — With some new provisions in place to maintain social distancing guidelines, the Racine Unified School Board will meet Monday for the first time since the district closed its buildings on March 16.
The board initially had a business meeting scheduled for March 16, but it was canceled.
Monday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the usual location, the district’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
First on the agenda is a report from Superintendent Eric Gallien on the district’s response to the coronavirus situation.
Because of the public health emergency, School Board members will be allowed to participate remotely via Google Meet. Those presenting agenda items might do so using Google Meet.
During the meeting, the board is set to vote on an interim policy allowing its members to participate in meetings remotely and to count toward a quorum of members for the duration of the public health emergency.
Members of the public who wish to participate in the meeting can listen by calling 866-214-3092 and using password 277-843-2088#.
Meetings of governmental bodies are exempt from the state’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. The School Board has nine members, but so far two of them are planning to attend remotely, according to the district.
Those who attend the meeting will be required to remain 6 feet from one another, per guidance from the state health department. Members of the public are allowed to attend the meeting in person, but chairs will be placed six feet apart, limiting the capacity of the room.
The district encourages members of the public to call into the meeting instead of attending in person, for safety purposes.
