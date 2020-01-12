Racine Unified to discuss possible referendum at Monday meeting

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board, during a Monday work session meeting, is set to discuss a possible resolution to put a referendum to voters asking to exceed the revenue limit.

Little information about the planned referendum discussion was shared through the School Board agenda posted on the Unified website late Friday afternoon, except that the time frame is proposed to be 30 years. However, Unified officials have previously said they hope to pay for a portion of a planned $710 million facilities overhaul with funds approved through a referendum.

The plan includes the closure of several school buildings over the next five or six years, as well as construction of new school buildings and renovation of others.

If a school district wants to collect taxes beyond its state-imposed revenue limit, it must obtain voter approval to do so.

Racine Unified has gone to voters, asking them for funds beyond the revenue limit, 12 times in the past 20 or so years, with 21 separate requests. Eleven of those were approved and 10 failed. Unified’s most recent and largest request, approved by voters in 2014, was to collect a total of $127.5 million beyond the revenue limit over the following 15 years.