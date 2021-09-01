Racine Unified students to get access to free, 24/7 tutoring and ACT/SAT prep

RACINE — With students experiencing unprecedented learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TutorMe began a search for a district in need to give back to. Racine Unified School District fit the bill.
RUSD was chosen as the first recipient of a grant after schools around the country applied. The district received a check Tuesday morning for $100,000 worth of services from the online tutoring platform.
TutorMe provides learners with 24/7 access to tutors of over 300 subjects, including test preparation for the ACT and SAT. Through it, if a student is stuck on a tough trigonometry homework problem at midnight, they can log on and get live help immediately.
Janell Decker, RUSD deputy chief academic officer, said someone had forwarded her an email about the program, which prompted her to fill out an application for the district. Decker believes the program will be helpful to not only students but also to parents and teachers.
“This opportunity can give a little bit of relief to some of the families that may have felt super pressured and looking up YouTube videos and Googling how to do something to try to help their children,” Decker said. “And then with the teachers too, if they’re overwhelmed with the amount of support that is going to be needed in order to catch up or maybe fill some gaps that remote learning had, then this is just another layer of support for everybody.”
As an RUSD teacher and parent, Ally Betker agreed, especially when it came to higher-level math, though she admitted to struggling to help her kids with lower-level math due to changes in methods over the years.
Betker also said that some students may not otherwise have access to help at home during a time they may need it the most, due to parents’ work schedules (or their own work scheduled, noting that a lot of students also have jobs).
“We have a very diverse population here and parents are working many different shifts; some of them are working the evenings, so there isn’t a parent around sometimes to be able to help a student,” Betker said.
How it came together
TutorMe CEO and Co-Founder Myles Hunter said the platform is set to launch its mobile app in the coming weeks, which will further serve to minimize gaps. With 82% of RUSD’s surrounding community having access to broadband internet, according to National Center for Education Statistics, a mobile app will allow students to use cellular data to access the service.
Hunter said that the inspiration for the company came from his own frustrations. Growing up, his family didn’t have the resources for Hunter to have a tutor. With his company, Hunter sought to change that by working with school districts to provide the service to students.
With the pandemic creating learning gaps and increasing disparities, Hunter said he wanted to help students who had been “derailed” by the pandemic.
“I’m really excited to see the first few students that come to the platform and get that lightbulb moment and realize that you know what, they can do this, it’s not an internal issue of their inability to do something, it’s just that they needed a little bit of help,” Hunter said.
A sophomore still getting used to high school
Grace Luba, as an incoming sophomore at Park High School, has yet to experience “normal” high school. While she was able to be in the classroom for the last three months of the 2020-2021 school year, Luba emphasized that it still wasn’t comparable to previous years.
Luba, who is most excited to return to her music classes, said she was able to manage virtual learning, but she did struggle with the transition back to the classroom. She hopes that her peers will take advantage of the new program, whether to help catch up or to push themselves to improve. She was able to try the program during Tuesday’s event.
“But, I think that TutorMe could really help a lot of the students who struggled last year, kids that don’t want to talk to their teachers or don’t feel comfortable, they can reach and they can find that kind of help that they need with school academics,” Luba said. “Even kids that do well in school and they just want to find some ways to improve themselves, I think that even could be beneficial for them.”