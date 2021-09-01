Racine Unified students to get access to free, 24/7 tutoring and ACT/SAT prep

With the pandemic creating learning gaps and increasing disparities, Hunter said he wanted to help students who had been “derailed” by the pandemic.

“I’m really excited to see the first few students that come to the platform and get that lightbulb moment and realize that you know what, they can do this, it’s not an internal issue of their inability to do something, it’s just that they needed a little bit of help,” Hunter said.

A sophomore still getting used to high school

Grace Luba, as an incoming sophomore at Park High School, has yet to experience “normal” high school. While she was able to be in the classroom for the last three months of the 2020-2021 school year, Luba emphasized that it still wasn’t comparable to previous years.

Luba, who is most excited to return to her music classes, said she was able to manage virtual learning, but she did struggle with the transition back to the classroom. She hopes that her peers will take advantage of the new program, whether to help catch up or to push themselves to improve. She was able to try the program during Tuesday’s event.