Racine Unified students to be back in classroom full time

Making masks optional, according to Gallien, was to allow families to choose. Gallien said the district had heard everything from requiring masks to no masks, so optional masks would allow families to make a choice they are already exercising.

While the district will offer a virtual learning option, as it has done in the past, remote learning or concurrent teaching will not be offered. Families will also have to commit to being a part of the virtual program. Chief Academic Officer Soren Gajewski said that staff will continue to use Google Classroom technology to provide lesson materials and assignments, allowing students temporarily out of the classroom due to COVID, quarantine, or otherwise to stay in touch with the classroom.

As RUSD moves to one-to-one technology, Gajewski said it will be easier for students to stay in touch with their teachers. The district, according to Gajewski, also has plans in place to move to remote learning should a school closure be required.

“So we again, we will pivot and adjust as necessary to make sure our students have that access to quality education,” Gajewski said.