Racine Unified student the first to win three highest national AP awards

RACINE — Nora Schultz is the first Racine Unified student to achieve all three highest possible national College Board Advanced Placement awards, but her guidance counselor was not surprised.

Schultz, an 18-year-old 2020 graduate, took 12 AP tests during her time at Horlick High School and passed 11 of them. She took the corresponding classes for 10 of the exams and studied for two of them on her own.

Schultz received the AP Capstone Award, was named a National AP Scholar and an AP Scholar with Distinction for her excellent score average on all the AP exams she took as well as in her AP Seminar and AP Research class.

Only three other Racine Unified students achieved the Capstone diploma this year, which is new to AP. Schultz is the only student in the district who won the other two awards.

Racine Unified offers AP classes at Horlick, Park and Walden III high schools. In the 2019-2020 school year, 456 Unified students took 939 AP exams.

“I’m not surprised, but I’m proud of her,” said Kathryn Schnetzky, a Horlick school counselor in the school’s academy of education and technical services.