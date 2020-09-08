Racine Unified student the first to win three highest national AP awards

RACINE — Nora Schultz is the first Racine Unified student to achieve all three highest possible national College Board Advanced Placement awards, but her guidance counselor was not surprised.
Schultz, an 18-year-old 2020 graduate, took 12 AP tests during her time at Horlick High School and passed 11 of them. She took the corresponding classes for 10 of the exams and studied for two of them on her own.
Schultz received the AP Capstone Award, was named a National AP Scholar and an AP Scholar with Distinction for her excellent score average on all the AP exams she took as well as in her AP Seminar and AP Research class.
Only three other Racine Unified students achieved the Capstone diploma this year, which is new to AP. Schultz is the only student in the district who won the other two awards.
Racine Unified offers AP classes at Horlick, Park and Walden III high schools. In the 2019-2020 school year, 456 Unified students took 939 AP exams.
“I’m not surprised, but I’m proud of her,” said Kathryn Schnetzky, a Horlick school counselor in the school’s academy of education and technical services.
Schnetzky described Schultz as someone who goes after her academic goals but also truly cares about others. As an upperclassman, Schultz served as a mentor to freshmen, helping them get comfortable in the building.
Schultz began taking AP courses as a sophomore because she knew she wanted a challenge. The test that students take at the end of those courses, if they pass with at least a three out of five, will get them college credit in that subject at most universities.
“It’s really nice to see all that hard work pay off,” Schultz said.
Halli Lannan, Unified’s assistant direction of curriculum and instruction, said that to have a student do so well on so many AP exams was “very rare.”
“It shows Nora’s complete dedication to her studies,” Lannan said.
Lannan said when looking at all the demanding, college level AP courses that Schultz completed and her incredible average score of 4.33 out of a possible 5 on the AP tests, Lannan wondered when Schultz had time to sleep.
Schultz, who was involved in Horlick’s theater productions, said she sometimes studied back stage in costume during rehearsals when she wasn’t needed on stage.
Sharing her passion
Although Schultz is proud of her national AP awards, she said everything was “icing on the cake” after being accepted into her dream school, the University of Chicago.
She has not yet declared a major but aspires to become a college professor in English or art history.
“I just really love the feeling of knowing a lot of about something and being able to explain it to someone and seeing it start to make sense to them, and talking about something I’m passionate about and seeing that translate to interest in other people who are listening,” she said.
