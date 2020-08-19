Racine Unified still planning remote start to the school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Unified is not reconsidering its decision to start the school year remotely, Stacy Tapp, the district's chief of communication and community engagement, said on Wednesday.

This comes after Kenosha Unified's school board voted Tuesday night to reverse its July 28 decision to start the year virtually. Kenosha Unified changed course, now giving students the option to attend virtually or in-person, after hearing parent complaints about the burden of an exclusively virtual plan.

Issues mentioned included maintaining employment while having to stay home and supervise their children's learning.

Kenosha Unified is set to start classes Sept. 14. Racine Unified will begin Sept. 1.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0