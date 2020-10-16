Racine Unified sticking with virtual learning 'until further notice'

Some secondary factors the district plans to take into account when re-opening include:

The local percentage rate of positive cases

Rates of staff absences by school or district

Rates of student absences for COVID-like illnesses

When Unified students return to in-person classes, the plan is to do so in a phased approach, with elementary students returning to classes before secondary students.

After the risk level returns to "moderate" the district would plan to take one to two weeks to transition back to in-person learning to give time to set up food service, transportation, safety protocols and to inform families of its plans.

"Once Racine County sees a decrease in new cases over a two-week period, we will transition between phases within 1-2 weeks," a Friday email signed by Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien stated.

Polling of Racine Unified parents shared by the district indicates that their opinions are mixed regarding how they want their children to be learning this year.