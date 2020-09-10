Racine Unified staffer tabbed by Evers for the People's Maps Commission

The People's Map Commission is planning on holding eight hearings, at minimum, "hearings across the state to listen to experts and Wisconsinites alike regarding redistricting, why it matters, and how it works."

A hearing in Wisconsin's First Congressional District, which includes Racine County and is currently represented by Republican Bryan Steil, is expected to be held in February. Two virtual public hearings are scheduled for October: on Oct. 1 for the Eighth Congressional District and Oct. 29 for the Fifth District.

Allegations made in 2012

In Wisconsin, the Legislature is charged with crafting voting district maps. The last time maps were drawn, Republicans controlled the Legislature and the governor's seat.

In 2012, after the drawing process was complete, allegations that the maps were being gerrymandered to benefit the GOP grew after it was revealed that Republicans had signed non-disclosure agreements that prohibited the lawmakers from speaking publicly about the redistricting talks or from leaking any draft documents they possessed.