 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Unified staffer tabbed by Evers for the People's Maps Commission
4 comments
alert top story
Racine Unified

Racine Unified staffer tabbed by Evers for the People's Maps Commission

{{featured_button_text}}
WEB ONLY Gerrymander map

This map, among the exhibits submitted with a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 2011 legislative map, shows the differences in legislative districts and representation under different scenarios, including a plan proposed in the lawsuit applied to 2012 election results.

MADISON — The debate surrounding alleged intentional gerrymandering in Wisconsin has burned for nearly a decade. In an attempt to try to head off another decade-long battle, and to ensure all Wisconsin voters are represented as equally as possible in their government, Gov. Tony Evers ordered the creation of the People's Maps Commission.

That commission, according to the governor's office, is "a nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial maps based on 2020 U.S. Census data" — data that is still being collected.

Elizabeth Tobias

Tobias

On Thursday, Evers announced nine appointments to the commission, one of whom is Elizabeth Tobias, the executive assistant to the Board of Education for the Racine Unified School District. She is also a member of the Wisconsin Association of School Superintendents and the American Society of Administrative Professionals.

The application process for the commission was announced in July with a panel of three retired judges reviewing applications. According to the governor's office, more than 270 people applied; under Evers' executive order, eligible applicants "cannot be lobbyists, political candidates, state or local officials, or officers or members of the governing body of a political party."

The People's Map Commission is planning on holding eight hearings, at minimum, "hearings across the state to listen to experts and Wisconsinites alike regarding redistricting, why it matters, and how it works."

A hearing in Wisconsin's First Congressional District, which includes Racine County and is currently represented by Republican Bryan Steil, is expected to be held in February. Two virtual public hearings are scheduled for October: on Oct. 1 for the Eighth Congressional District and Oct. 29 for the Fifth District.

Allegations made in 2012

In Wisconsin, the Legislature is charged with crafting voting district maps. The last time maps were drawn, Republicans controlled the Legislature and the governor's seat.

In 2012, after the drawing process was complete, allegations that the maps were being gerrymandered to benefit the GOP grew after it was revealed that Republicans had signed non-disclosure agreements that prohibited the lawmakers from speaking publicly about the redistricting talks or from leaking any draft documents they possessed.

A court battle over how the districts were drawn made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, but a split decision by the Supreme Court in June 2019 led to the federal courts not intervening.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has declined to testify in the case.

The majority of county boards in Wisconsin, including Racine County's, have passed resolutions saying they support changing how voting districts are drawn to take the process out of lawmakers' hands.

No such changes have been put in place yet.

Greta Neubauer in a mask.jpg

“Fair legislative maps are critical to a healthy democracy. Our current gerrymandered maps have allowed many legislators to ignore the will of the people with impunity," state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, stated Friday. "The People’s Maps Commission is designed to draw new maps with the public, instead of a secretive, partisan process executed behind closed doors."

Evers mug

Evers

“When elected officials are able to ignore the people they represent time and time again, something’s wrong, folks,” Evers said in a Friday statement.

Evers added that he was grateful for the three retired judges “who have selected a diverse, talented, and energetic group of folks who are going to lead the way on fair maps for Wisconsin.

"These nine Wisconsinites have stepped up to serve their neighbors and communities across our state. They won’t answer to any elected officials, candidates, or political parties — they're going to be listening to people in every corner of our state to ensure Wisconsin’s next maps will truly belong to the people, not politicians.” 

4 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Local News

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News