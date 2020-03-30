Racine Unified second-grader creates Youtube channel to read to schoolmates during closure

Before the shutdown, Josué’s class had been reading some other titles by Judy Blume as they participated in Battle of the Books. Josué moved on to read “Double Fudge” on his own. He also recorded and posted a reading of “Fish Out of Water” by Helen Palmer as a bedtime story for younger students. The Montessori method of teaching features multiage classrooms where older students help to teach the younger ones.

“I’m just as excited as he is about his reading aloud and his channel,” Pallin said.

Parents being innovative

Pallin said she has heard from other parents, working to continue their children’s learning at home. One family has been doing science experiments and created a model of the solar system.

Another student has been conducting research on animals and history. Many of the students have sent Pallin photos of what they’ve been up to.

“I’m really impressed by what the families are doing by creating home learning environments,” Pallin said. “These parents really care about helping their children learn.”

Other benefits seen