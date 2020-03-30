Racine Unified second-grader creates YouTube channel to read to schoolmates during closure

RACINE — Josué Torres, 7, has been begging his mom to create his own YouTube channel.
After Racine Unified schools closed on March 16 to help stem the spread of COVID-19, Josué’s mom, Jen Adamski, decided it was time. For about two weeks now, Josué has been recording himself reading chapters of “Double Fudge” by Judy Blume out loud and posting them to his new Youtube channel called Everything Imagination.
“I did it for the entire school,” Josué said. “I wanted to do it for fun.”
Josué is in second grade at Racine Unified Montessori, 4800 Graceland Blvd.
His energetic and enthusiastic readings serve as a way to keep him occupied during the school closure and to stay in contact with his classmates.
“He’s really enjoyed it and he’s taking it really seriously,” Adamski said. “It’s been kind of neat because his friends from class have subscribed and his teachers have subscribed and really encouraged him with his reading, so it’s been kind of a neat outlet.”
Josué’s teacher, Melissa Pallin, said she’s always happy to see her students excited about learning.
“I’m just really happy about him taking that initiative,” Pallin said. “In Montessori, we encourage students to be self-directed in their learning. To have him demonstrating that passion and excitement through these difficult times is just amazing to see.”
Before the shutdown, Josué’s class had been reading some other titles by Judy Blume as they participated in Battle of the Books. Josué moved on to read “Double Fudge” on his own. He also recorded and posted a reading of “Fish Out of Water” by Helen Palmer as a bedtime story for younger students. The Montessori method of teaching features multiage classrooms where older students help to teach the younger ones.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m just as excited as he is about his reading aloud and his channel,” Pallin said.
Parents being innovative
Pallin said she has heard from other parents, working to continue their children’s learning at home. One family has been doing science experiments and created a model of the solar system.
Another student has been conducting research on animals and history. Many of the students have sent Pallin photos of what they’ve been up to.
“I’m really impressed by what the families are doing by creating home learning environments,” Pallin said. “These parents really care about helping their children learn.”
Other benefits seen
Reading is not the only skill Torres is gaining from work on his YouTube channel. Josué and Adamski are paying attention to how people respond to different videos and how many views each post attracts. He drew a diagram of how many views his first video received.
“I think it’s a good outlet for him creatively,” Adamski said. “He’s a very creative child but we do have some education lessons we can take from it. But I think the most important part is helping other kids, so it’s not just about us. It’s about staying connected, especially with not knowing how long this will go on for, to find a way to not be isolated.”
Josué said he hopes his readings help him to feel good about himself, but also make his viewers feel good about themselves.
“I love seeing examples like Josué’s channel,” Pallin said. “It shows what kids and families can do from home.”
“I’m just really happy about him taking that initiative. In Montessori we encourage students to be self-directed in their learning. To have him demonstrating that passion and excitement through these difficult times is just amazing to see.” Melissa Pallin, teacher at Racine Unified Montessori
“I’m just really happy about him taking that initiative. In Montessori we encourage students to be self-directed in their learning. To have him demonstrating that passion and excitement through these difficult times is just amazing to see.”
Melissa Pallin, teacher at Racine Unified Montessori
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.