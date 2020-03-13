Racine Unified schools to remain open; student gatherings canceled until April 20

Racine Unified announced Friday that they are implementing some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Classes will remain in session and schools will remain open. But all school gatherings, assemblies and school events are canceled until April 20.
You have free articles remaining.
- Schools are currently open. We will continue to work closely with the City of Racine and Racine County Health Departments to monitor the situation and will follow their guidance regarding school closures.
- Before and after school childcare (e.g. Extended Learning programs, Lighted Schoolhouse, TLC, etc.) will remain open unless otherwise specified.
- A travel ban will be implemented effective Friday, March 13 until further notice. This means all staff and student travel plans, including all field trips, will be canceled.
- Spring sports are canceled until April 20 and will be re-evaluated at that time (this includes practices and games).
- All student gatherings and events (e.g. school assemblies, school concerts, etc.) are canceled until April 20 and will be re-evaluated at that time.