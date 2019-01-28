Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine Unified schools will be open Tuesday, the district announced early this evening. Unified will continue to monitor the weather throughout the rest of the week, as record cold temperatures are expected. 

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

