alert top story

Racine Unified Schools to be closed tomorrow

The Racine Unified School District is closing all of its schools Thursday.

The announcement came after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Racine County.

"We are doing this out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff," RUSD wrote in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. "We hope you are able to stay indoors and avoid traveling tomorrow. Have a wonderful winter break and we look forward to welcoming our students back to school Wednesday, Jan. 4."

The day of missed school is to be made up Monday, Feb. 20, which was on the district calendar as a contingent winter break day.

