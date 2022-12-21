Racine Unified Schools to be closed tomorrow

The Racine Unified School District is closing all of its schools Thursday.
The announcement came after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Racine County.
"We are doing this out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff," RUSD wrote in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. "We hope you are able to stay indoors and avoid traveling tomorrow. Have a wonderful winter break and we look forward to welcoming our students back to school Wednesday, Jan. 4."
The day of missed school is to be made up Monday, Feb. 20, which was on the district calendar as a contingent winter break day.
10 delicious vegetarian dishes to bring to Christmas dinner
Stuffed Butternut Squash
This gorgeous stuffed squash recipe from Easy Peasy Foodie is filled with cranberry, feta, and quinoa. It’s delicious as is, but it’s also easy to adapt for vegan or dairy-free guests.
Easy Vegan Chickpea Meatloaf
This flavorful meatless meatloaf is a crowd pleaser with vegans and non-vegans alike. If you want a protein packed showstopper, this plant-based dish is perfect for Christmas dinner.
Italian Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms are always a crowd-pleaser, and this vegetarian version from bowl of delicious is no exception.
Mushroom Chestnut Wellington
If you’re looking for a vegetarian alternative to a traditional beef Wellington, this mushroom version from Moods and Cravings is it. The sharp blue cheese adds the perfect amount of tanginess.
Walnut, Caramelized Onion and Squash Galette
This festive galette from Rebel Recipes is a perfect vegan centerpiece. The savory dish is topped with flavorful fresh pesto.
Vegan Mashed Potatoes With Roasted Garlic
Garlic lovers rejoice — this vegan mashed potato recipe is bursting with flavor. It’s also gluten- and dairy-free, so nearly every guest can enjoy this dish.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
What do you get when you combine seasonal produce such as pomegranate seeds, Brussels sprouts and pears, with savory pecans and Parmesan cheese? An absolutely delicious winter salad.
Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
The only problem with these cookies from Purely Kaylie is that you’ll want to eat all of them. They’re perfectly soft and chewy, and they get a rich flavor from two types of chocolate and peppermint extract.
Sourdough Sour Cream and Chive Rolls
These delicious sourdough rolls add some extra flavor with sour cream and chives. They’re the type of side that won’t last long at any Christmas party.
Vegan Pigs in a Blanket
Pigs in a blanket are a Christmas appetizer favorite, but it’s easier than you think to make them plant-based. This recipe from Rescue Dog Kitchen is a vegan-friendly version.
