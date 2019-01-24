The Racine Unified School District has announced that all Racine Unified schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 25 due to extremely cold temperatures.
A post on Facebook at 10:40 p.m. Thursday states. "Due to the extremely cold temperatures, all RUSD schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 25. This includes all after-school activities and athletic events. Stay warm and enjoy your weekend!"
Siena Catholic Schools in Racine are also closed as well as Milwaukee Public Schools.
In temperatures in Racine are expected to be -5 in the morning between 6 and 8 a.m., with a -25 windchill.
In advance of the cold temperatures, the Central Racine County Health Department issued a public health advisory.
“With low temperatures and even moderate wind, common outdoor activities can quickly become life threatening, even for those appropriately dressed for the outdoors,” said Margaret Gesner, Health Officer of the Central Racine County Health Department. “Exposed flesh such as the nose and ears can freeze within 30 seconds at minus-30 degrees windchill,"
The warning stated: Half of all cold related injuries and deaths occur among healthy, adequately clothed individuals involved in outdoors sports. Especially hazardous are open areas such as lakes and fields, where winds can build rapidly. Life-threatening hypothermia can develop rapidly, especially if a person is wet or damp. Shivering is the first sign of hypothermia. As hypothermia progresses, lack of coordination, slurred speech, confusion and drowsiness can occur.
"If shivering begins the individual should immediately move indoors," said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, City of Racine’s Public Health Administrator. “Also, alcohol consumption followed by outdoor activity can be deadly, as the alcohol tricks the body into thinking it is warm when it isn't.”
Other cold weather tips include:
- Avoid touching metal surfaces with uncovered hands - flesh will freeze immediately to the surface.
- Layer clothing and use hats and ski masks to cover nose and ears when going outdoors. Hard, pale, cold extremities coupled with numbness are signs of frostbite.
- Plan for the unexpected to happen; in your car, carry a survival kit including blankets, sleeping bags, extra clothing and high-energy foods.
- Be sure your car's gas tank is at least half-full and your battery charged.
