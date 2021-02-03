Racine Unified School Board no longer accepting emailed public comments

The Racine Unified School Board is no longer accepting emailed public comments to be submitted and read during its meetings. School board members are expected to be attending meetings in person too, as of Jan. 25, but during Monday’s meeting three of them — John Heckenlively, Scott Coey and Julie McKenna — attended virtually.

Why the change?

School Board President Brian O’Connell said in an email that “The option for public comment by email was started when the board went remote in the wake of the City of Racine Health Department’s order closing school buildings before Thanksgiving ... It was not an option before that order. Now that the order has lapsed and we can return to the building, we are returning to the public comment format as it was before the order.”

While it’s true that the School Board did not allow in-person public comments during the period that school buildings were ordered closed due to the pandemic by city ordinance, from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15, the School Board began allowing emailed comments on Sept. 28, two months before the city’s order went into effect.

O’Connell said that the rationale behind allowing and then discontinuing the emailed public comments was the same, even if he misremembered the dates.