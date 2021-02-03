Racine Unified School Board no longer accepting emailed public comments

The Racine Unified School Board is no longer accepting emailed public comments to be submitted and read during its meetings. School board members are expected to be attending meetings in person too, as of Jan. 25, but during Monday’s meeting three of them — John Heckenlively, Scott Coey and Julie McKenna — attended virtually.
Why the change?
School Board President Brian O’Connell said in an email that “The option for public comment by email was started when the board went remote in the wake of the City of Racine Health Department’s order closing school buildings before Thanksgiving ... It was not an option before that order. Now that the order has lapsed and we can return to the building, we are returning to the public comment format as it was before the order.”
While it’s true that the School Board did not allow in-person public comments during the period that school buildings were ordered closed due to the pandemic by city ordinance, from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15, the School Board began allowing emailed comments on Sept. 28, two months before the city’s order went into effect.
O’Connell said that the rationale behind allowing and then discontinuing the emailed public comments was the same, even if he misremembered the dates.
“We were doing this emailed public comment as an accommodation when people were being discouraged from coming to our building,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell said that when he, Superintendent Eric Gallien and School Board Vice President Jane Barbian met in advance of Monday’s meeting to prepare its agenda, as they typically do, they decided it was the right time to switch back to the standard practice of allowing only in-person public comments.
O’Connell was typically tasked with reading aloud those emailed public comments during the meetings. During the Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 meetings, when tensions were high between the “return to buildings” and “keep kids at home” camps, O’Connell and Executive Assistant Elizabeth Tobias traded off reading through the lengthy list of submitted comments.
There were 31 public comments emailed to the board to be read during its Jan. 25 meeting, the last meeting when emailed comments were allowed. There were also nine in-person public commenters. All of the commenters made some sort of statement regarding whether students and teachers should be back in schools and under what conditions.
During the Jan. 25 meeting, the district announced its plan to begin allowing students to return to school buildings for in-person classes on March 1. Many in-person commenters who attended the meeting to urge the district to return students to buildings revised their planned comments after the announcement was made.
There were no public commenters during the meeting held Monday.
Concerns over lack of options
Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the Racine Unified teachers’ union, expressed concern about the discontinuation of emailed public comments after receiving the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
“The REU is concerned by the Board’s attempt to limit public comment to those who physically attend the Board meeting,” Cruz said in an email to the board members. “The Smart Start Re-Entry Plan is of tremendous public interest to citizens in the community who should not be forced to choose between voicing their concerns and protecting their health and safety by avoiding an in-person gathering.”
The Smart Start Re-Entry Plan is the name for the district’s plan for returning students to school buildings.
For roughly the first six months of the pandemic, from March until Sept. 28, the board did not allow public comment of any kind during its meetings.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was common for the public comment period of a board meeting to pass with no speakers. However, during times of controversy within the district, sometimes the board room would be packed with commenters and their supporters, including students, teachers and union representatives.
According to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, school boards are not legally required to include a public comment period in their regular meetings. However, they are required to allow public comment following public hearings.