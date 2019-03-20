RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board held a meeting Wednesday afternoon with the purpose of assessing the job board members are doing.
Board members had previously answered a survey asking how each individual member believed the group as a whole was doing on governance. According to the survey, in general board members are comfortable with existing policies, but is less in agreement about whether or not they stay in compliance with those policies.
Some issues brought up at Wednesday's meeting included whether or not the board’s use of committees was effective and tendencies for the board to encroach on duties that should be handled by the administration.
School Board President Bob Wittke, who also represents the State Assembly's 62nd District and will leave the board following the April 2 election, was the most critical of board practices. He cited its lack of a long-term facilities plan or a long-term financial plan.
Wittke also questioned whether or not his colleagues came to business meetings adequately prepared.
On the other hand, board Vice President Mike Frontier said he believes the board has moved in the right direction over the past year, putting an emphasis on achievement and results and becoming more transparent.
