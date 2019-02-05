Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Unified School District

Racine Unified School District's main office is located at 3109 Mount Pleasant Street, Racine. 

RACINE — Racine Unified has announced school calendar changes due to recent winter weather cancellations. 

School is now set to be in session Feb. 15 — initially set to be a professional learning day for teachers — and Feb. 18, which was scheduled to be winter break. 

Regular classes will be in session March 7, which was originally scheduled to be a parent-teacher conference day. Parent-teacher conferences will take place in the evening instead. March 8 will be a two-hour early release day, with no school for early learning programs, and parent-teacher conferences scheduled in the afternoon. 

Racine Unified, like other districts in the area, called off several days of classes last week due to winter weather. Unified canceled school due to extreme cold on Jan. 25, when wind chills reached subzero temperatures and Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, when actual low temperatures were 20 degrees or more below zero and wind chills reached around 40 degrees below zero. The district also canceled classes on Jan. 28, when the Racine area was hit with 6 to 8 inches of snow that was still coming down during the morning commute. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments