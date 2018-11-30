MOUNT PLEASANT — Families will get a chance Saturday to check out every Racine Unified school and program offered by the district, all in one place.
This is the first time Unified has hosted a district-wide School Choice Fair, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. The fair kicks off the district’s school choice window, which begins Saturday, and is open through Jan. 15.
“We want our families to feel informed and make sure that they make the best choice possible for them and their child,” said Emily Neubauer, Unified’s communications manager.
This fair will give parents the chance to talk with principals, staff and students from all of Unified’s schools and to view student demonstrations. For example, Walden III students will be showing off their robotics skills. After investigating the options, families can apply to a choice school or a non-boundary school on-site Saturday, with help from the district’s enrollment center staff, who will be available to answer questions and make clarifications.
“We know there’s a need and we know that sometimes families feel better about making a choice when they can have that face-to-face interaction with school staff,” Neubauer said.
Some available choices include dual language programs, Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 and Racine Virtual Learning, among many others.
Last year, Unified hosted two mini school choice fairs exclusively for middle school students, prior to embarking on its middle school transformation, which was implemented this year.
“The response we got was really positive,” Neubauer said. “Families really like the opportunity to kind of come and one-stop shop, where they could walk around and get information from maybe all of the schools that they were interested in.”
Many options available
The fair is open to anyone interested in learning more about the options available within the Racine Unified School District.
“I think sometimes families don’t realize all the really excellent education opportunities that we offer for students like virtual learning classes and for younger students the Montessori program or our new fine arts school,” Neubauer said.
Families might also not realize that Unified offers International Baccalaureate programs at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
“I think that even if you’re maybe not looking to make a choice right now, it would be really beneficial to come on out on Saturday and take a look at options down the road and get an idea in mind for the pathway that families would want and students would want to take as they go through their academic journey,” Neubauer said.
Performances by various student groups are set for every 30 minutes throughout the fair, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Performers will include the Case High School Drum Line, Starbuck Middle School Swing Choir and the Gifford Hip-Hop dance group, in addition to others.
Families can drop by Case any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and should enter through the field house doors. Light snacks will be served.
Families do not have to attend the fair to apply to a choice or non-boundary school. They can apply any time from Saturday through Jan. 15 by going to rusd.org and clicking on the “My School My Choice” graphic. For a listing of choice schools, go to rusd.org and click on “academics and school choice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.