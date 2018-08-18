RACINE — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has made the final award announcements for its first round of school safety grant funding. Four Racine County schools and school systems were included in the announcement, and Racine Unified was one of them.
The Racine County schools whose awards were announced in a DOJ press release Thursday are:
Racine Unified School District, $635,215; EverGreen Academy, $16,519; Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, $66,948 and Waterford Union High School District, $20,600.
Racine Unified plans to use the funds to train its employees in trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive care, youth mental health first aid, threat assessment team training and implementation, evidence-based violence prevention programs and training in how to respond in an active school shooter situation.
The district is also set to use funds for door locks, shatter-resistant film for windows and doors, security cameras as well as for funds to upgrade the key-card system that allows staff access to its buildings.
In total, 22 Racine County schools/districts have been awarded grants for a total of $1,287,615.
Included in the final grant award announcement on Thursday were 60 schools from across the state that are set to collectively share a portion of $2.6 million in grant money.
In March, the State Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker established the Office of School Safety and set aside the $100 million to fund the school safety grants.
In all, 723 schools and districts received awards since the beginning of June totaling around $48.4 million in the first round of safety grant funding. Thirteen schools withdrew from the grant process for a variety of reasons, including some schools that closed or moved out of state.
The application period for the second round of grant funding is now open, and 688 schools and districts have indicated that they intend to apply by the deadline at the end of the month. Racine Unified is one of them.
The second round of grant funding, utilizing approximately $48 million, will build upon the baseline mental health and physical security improvements made in the first round of grant funding by offering advanced training for teachers on mental health issues, according to the release.
Funds will also be available to create local teams of educators, counselors, and law enforcement to assess threats and identify students in need of support. The second round of grants will also fund security upgrades.
