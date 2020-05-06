Racine Unified purchases hot spots for students, spends $200K on Chromebook power cords

He added that there are also families in need of access to technology in Caledonia and Mount Pleasant.

The district previously estimated that about 20% to 30% of its students did not have access to internet at their homes to use for virtual learning.

Some challenges when using cellular hot spots include congestion on the wireless network, meaning connections will not be as fast as wired internet. For example, students will not be able to play high-definition videos using the hot spots.

The limit of three gigabytes of data also presents a challenge. If students do a lot of video conferencing, the data could be used up quickly. But the devices will allow teachers to engage with their students and families, and for students to access online content.

The 6,000 Chromebook chargers were purchased so that the district would not have to disassemble the lockers where Chromebooks and chargers are currently kept at the schools. Peltz said that the chargers already in the district’s possession are either zip-tied to the cart or secured using Velcro.

This would make the process of disassembling the lockers to retrieve the chargers to hand out to students over the summer and then putting them back together in the fall a difficult one, he said.