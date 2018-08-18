RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board is set to decide Monday whether to put a referendum to voters this fall.
The board will have two question options to consider. Or it could decide to nix the prospect of a referendum entirely.
Question option one, published along with Monday’s meeting agenda, reads: “BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of the Racine Unified School District, Racine County, Wisconsin that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $10,000,000 for the 2018-2019 school year through the 2028-2029 school year and by an additional $8,500,000 (for a total of $18,500,000) for the 2029-2030 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes consisting of safety and security improvements, building modernization, technology enhancement, school improvements and equipment for student career pathway programs, and debt service for new building and other capital improvement projects.”
If the board decides to put this question to voters, and the voters favor it, the district would collect $10 million more than its annual revenue limit beginning in the coming school year and indefinitely after that. It would also extend the $8.5 million per year collection approved in the 2014 referendum indefinitely past its 2029 expiration date.
The second question option reads: “BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of the Racine Unified School District, Racine County, Wisconsin that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $10,000,000 per year for the 2018-2019 school year through the 2028-2029 school year and by $18,500,000 per year for the 2029-2030 school year through the 2047-2048 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of safety and security improvements, building modernization, technology enhancement, school improvements and equipment for student career pathway programs, and debt service for new building and other capital improvement projects.”
If put to the voters and approved, this question would allow the school district to collect $10 million per year more than its revenue limit beginning in the coming school year through 2048. It would also extend the $8.5 million per year collection set to expire in 2029 through the 2047-2048 school year.
Although the district can’t commit to a tax rate cap in its questions, the administration has advised the School Board that if it decides to put a referendum to voters, to commit to a tax rate cap at the current amount of $10.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Shield..did you never have your rent raised or have you always been in a place you owned?
It's official, RUSD thinks the citizens of Racine are utter morons.
Since most of the schools are subpar, they should actually increase the amount. Just think they could give teachers a big fat raise and that most certainly improve our students' grades. Remember numbers don't lie but liars use numbers.
UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!!!!!!! NO WAY......... NO......NO.......NO..... Have you on this board literally lost your MINDS... You just scammed us all just 3 years ago....and the stupid people who have NO skin in the game took the REAL taxpayers/ voice away from them...The homeowners and Property owners SAY NO!!! NO...NO... Call your legislator today ...this tactic of going around the law in a extremist liberal poverty city who bus loads voters to the polls by any means needs to make a LAW that stops this... LIVE within the budget!!! All of us voiceless property/homeowners have to live within our means, and YOU MUST TOO... !!!
This post...
Shield thinks the board has lost their minds. Shield then votes for a board member to become legislator. Shield then asks for your legislator to fix this.
Your man Wittke wants more money, then I’ll vote yes. After all, he’s a “proven conservative”. Lol.
Seriously though, it’s pocket change for each of us but millions for our children. Vote yes for Wittke’s referendum.
I have been paying attention and have heard nothing but positive feedback about the improvements made in the schools as a result of the most recent referendum. The building upgrades and new construction, improved technology and the professional academies are finally moving RUSD in the right direction. I am not a fan of Foxconn but the reality is it's here now and we need our students to be prepared for any opportunities it presents. Our community is changing and we can't afford an under-funded, sub-par public education system. This is an investment that will pay dividends for generations to come.
RUSD No! This is insane.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
Can it be stated what “bad” things RUSD has done with the $128 million? I don’t think it went for teacher salaries although maybe ASC ones. I think they borrowed it upfront to get things done quicker. Is that necessarily a bad process?
It certainly bloated ASC staff. If a JT reporter wanted to wake up and make an impact perhaps they could make an open records request and see where all the money goes. I know where it 's NOT going.
Quite a few resignations and retirements in this packet. Hope a lot of “new hires” are in the next packet!
No! The ATM machine is closed. Live within your means.
How does that last paragraph happen? Is RUSD counting on property values going up? They probably are with Foxconn coming in though.
