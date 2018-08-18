Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Unified School District

The Racine Unified School District administration offices, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Racine.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board is set to decide Monday whether to put a referendum to voters this fall.

The board will have two question options to consider. Or it could decide to nix the prospect of a referendum entirely.

Question option one, published along with Monday’s meeting agenda, reads: “BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of the Racine Unified School District, Racine County, Wisconsin that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $10,000,000 for the 2018-2019 school year through the 2028-2029 school year and by an additional $8,500,000 (for a total of $18,500,000) for the 2029-2030 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes consisting of safety and security improvements, building modernization, technology enhancement, school improvements and equipment for student career pathway programs, and debt service for new building and other capital improvement projects.”

If the board decides to put this question to voters, and the voters favor it, the district would collect $10 million more than its annual revenue limit beginning in the coming school year and indefinitely after that. It would also extend the $8.5 million per year collection approved in the 2014 referendum indefinitely past its 2029 expiration date.

The second question option reads: “BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of the Racine Unified School District, Racine County, Wisconsin that the revenues included in the School District budget be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $10,000,000 per year for the 2018-2019 school year through the 2028-2029 school year and by $18,500,000 per year for the 2029-2030 school year through the 2047-2048 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of safety and security improvements, building modernization, technology enhancement, school improvements and equipment for student career pathway programs, and debt service for new building and other capital improvement projects.”

If put to the voters and approved, this question would allow the school district to collect $10 million per year more than its revenue limit beginning in the coming school year through 2048. It would also extend the $8.5 million per year collection set to expire in 2029 through the 2047-2048 school year.

Although the district can’t commit to a tax rate cap in its questions, the administration has advised the School Board that if it decides to put a referendum to voters, to commit to a tax rate cap at the current amount of $10.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

