Racine Unified postpones virtual open house due to break in fiber optic cable
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has rescheduled its virtual open house due to a break in the core fiber optic cable that provides internet to the district.

The open house was initially scheduled for Thursday, but has now been pushed back to 5-7 p.m. on Monday, the day before the school year begins.

According to Emily DeBaker, the district’s communications manager, the district only found out about the break in the cable Thursday morning.

“This outage impacts our district network and would not allow RUSD students to log in to their Chromebooks or access Google and Google Classroom,” DeBaker said in an email.

As of Thursday, district officials were unsure when the issue would be remedied.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

