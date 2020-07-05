Racine Unified plans to add 257 more parking spaces at Gifford K-8

CALEDONIA — The Racine Unified School District has begun work with the Village of Caledonia to obtain approval for something that’s been needed for a while at Gifford K-8 School — more parking.
The district is proposing a new 257-stall parking lot just east of Gifford at 8210 Northwestern Ave. The district purchased the property in 2017 with the intention of expanding parking at the school.
“Additional parking is needed for school events and at parent pick-up and drop-off,” said Unified Spokeswomen Stacy Tapp. “Additional parking will also pull more cars off of Northwestern Avenue, improving traffic flow.”
Gifford is Racine Unified’s largest K-8, with about 1,600 students enrolled in 2019-20, according to the Department of Public Instruction. Traffic has been an issue at the school during pickup and drop-off times.
The new parking lot is part of the district’s long-range facilities master plan unveiled last fall and includes work at all of Unified’s schools. The plan estimates the cost of the parking lot at about $1.4 million.
According to Tapp, Unified is working with Caledonia to obtain pre-approval for the parking lot construction so as to be prepared to bid it out and start construction when ready.
“The next steps are to engage our Gifford neighbors regarding the project and get their input on final design plans, continue the work already begun with the County of Racine on traffic considerations and then to return to the Caledonia Planning Commission for approval,” Tapp said.
Work will not begin on the lot until spring 2021 at the earliest.
Much of the work in the district’s long-range plan is slated to be funded through a referendum approved by the voters in April that will allow the district to collect $1 billion beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years.
A recount of the referendum vote, which passed by five votes, is being challenged in court.
