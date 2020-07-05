Racine Unified plans to add 257 more parking spaces at Gifford K-8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The Racine Unified School District has begun work with the Village of Caledonia to obtain approval for something that’s been needed for a while at Gifford K-8 School — more parking.

The district is proposing a new 257-stall parking lot just east of Gifford at 8210 Northwestern Ave. The district purchased the property in 2017 with the intention of expanding parking at the school.

“Additional parking is needed for school events and at parent pick-up and drop-off,” said Unified Spokeswomen Stacy Tapp. “Additional parking will also pull more cars off of Northwestern Avenue, improving traffic flow.”

Gifford is Racine Unified’s largest K-8, with about 1,600 students enrolled in 2019-20, according to the Department of Public Instruction. Traffic has been an issue at the school during pickup and drop-off times.

The new parking lot is part of the district’s long-range facilities master plan unveiled last fall and includes work at all of Unified’s schools. The plan estimates the cost of the parking lot at about $1.4 million.

According to Tapp, Unified is working with Caledonia to obtain pre-approval for the parking lot construction so as to be prepared to bid it out and start construction when ready.