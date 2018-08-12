RACINE — Racine Unified families ready for back-to-school shopping will see shorter lists this year.
In an effort to make things a little easier on parents, this year the district is picking up the tab for supplies like crayons and glue for elementary school students.
“We want to alleviate the pressure on parents and make it as easy as possible,” said Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement.
Tapp said the district always budgets for some school supplies, for students who don’t have them, so it decided to provide those supplies for all the kids and take those items off its lists for parents to purchase.
The district can get a better rate on these supplies than parents do, because it buys them in bulk.
It just didn’t make sense for both the parents and the district to purchase these supplies, Tapp said.
“We hope it alleviates pressure on families,” she said.
This year’s supply lists do contain items like facial tissue, hand soap, supply boxes and binders, but leaves off things like markers or scissors.
To view Unified's online school supplies lists in English and Spanish for all grade levels, visit rusd.org/district/school-supply-lists-2018-2019.
