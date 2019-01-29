RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has announced that it will be closed Wednesday. Tuesday's after school activities are also cancelled.
"Due to the record-breaking cold anticipated to begin this evening, all after-school activities will be canceled tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 29," according to a Racine Unified email. "In addition, the Racine Unified School District will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 30. This means that all District schools and buildings will be closed and all after school activities are canceled for Wednesday."
The decision was made due to near record-breaking low temperatures, predicted to get down to -50 degrees with the windchill during much of Wednesday, according to to the National Weather Service at Sullivan.
Thursday morning is predicted to have wind chills in the -40s with temperatures only improving slightly through Thursday, with wind chills nearing -20.
Other closures
Burlington Area Schools have canceled all after-school activities today, and have called off classes on Wednesday. Union Grove High School has also canceled classes on Wednesday and plans for either a 3-hour delay or no classes on Thursday. Waterford Union High School classes are also canceled on Wednesday.
Gateway Technical College campuses and centers, Carthage College, Educators Credit Union locations, Racine Humane Society and the Racine Friendship Clubhouse will also be closed Wednesday.
Racine County buildings, including the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex and the Western Racine County Service Center, are also closed Wednesday. They will reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Racine Municipal Court will also be closed Wednesday, with plans to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Racine Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Bookmobile will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The library said that due dates on library material will be adjusted.
Carthage will have a late start beginning at 10:30 a.m. for all staff on Thursday.
The Journal Times will be updating this article with additional closings throughout the day. For more cold weather news, go to journaltimes.com.
Hope Racine Humane Society is open in the event someone finds a lost pet!
