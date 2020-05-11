Racine Unified, other districts face uncertain levels of state, federal funding for next school year

“We know we’re getting money, we’re not sure how much,” Duff said. “It’s kind of slow to roll out but we already have our staff working on a planning process so that we’re ready.”

As Unified waits for more information on state and federal funding, the district is working on staffing for next year and has a goal of decreasing those costs by $1.5 million.

Those cost savings will come through a variety of changes, including attrition and enrollment dips at individual schools, said Superintendent Eric Gallien.

“One of the things that is for certain is that we have to balance the budget,” Duff said.

The district has a per-pupil revenue limit and must decrease its spending in line with enrollment decreases. Since January, Duff has projected an enrollment decline in the fall of 468 students. That projected number will likely change as the 2020-2021 school year gets closer.

The district plans to use funds from its recently passed referendum to pay for $500,000 worth of student technology upgrades for the coming school year that it otherwise would have had to find the money for somewhere else within its budget.