Racine Unified OKs cross country, tennis and golf to start immediately

It's welcome news for the other Southeast Conference schools — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail in Kenosha, along with Oak Creek and Franklin. Their schedules had been adversely affected without three of their traditional rivals from Racine.

Tapp said the decision sparked a positive response.

"I have only talked to a couple of parents and those families and those particular student-athletes were excited to be able to move forward," she said. "I'm sure that the district ADs and the coaches are hearing more of that first-hand feedback."

Joe Wendt, Horlick's activities director since 2013, is among those who welcomes the decision.

"It's exciting," he said. "As ADs, we're always looking at positive and engaging ways to have our coaches and student-athletes around each other. This was an opportunity that was provided to us and we just wanted to maximize for the kids' sake to get them re-engaged and back around campus a little bit and have that picture of what a norm looks like."

Wendt said some modifications with schedules will have to be made. But the bottom line is competition will again be offered for many of Racine's student-athletes, even if competition might be limited to four to six events.