Racine Unified OKs cross country, tennis and golf to start immediately

One of the most welcome emails Sasha Schick can remember receiving appeared on her phone at about noon Wednesday.
It was from Jonathan Fuhrer, one of her teachers at Walden III High School. He was informing Schick that she was going to have a sports season after all.
The Racine Unified School District informed school activities directors on Thursday that three low-risk sports — girls golf, boys and girls cross country and girls tennis — would be allowed to compete after all this season.
That was a welcome development for Schick, a junior who plays on the Horlick girls golf team and who was assuming her clubs would not be getting much use this fall.
That appeared to be the case on Aug. 17, when Unified announced it was pushing its fall sports seasons to the late winter and spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortifying that decision was that the Racine public schools are conducting classes remotely through at least the first quarter, which concludes Nov. 6.
But RUSD ultimately decided that it will permit its three low-risk sports to proceed with their seasons. For Schick, who is in her third season on Horlick's varsity, it was almost as if Christmas came early.
"I was very surprised, actually, after we were told that we wouldn't be able to play," Schick said. "But I'm excited that we're going to have season after all."
Jorge Sarabia, who is in his third varsity season on Horlick's cross country team, also embraced the news.
"I'm really happy," he said. "I've been running the whole summer and I was really bummed out when I found out cross country was supposedly going to be cancelled this year.
"But now I'm extremely happy it's coming back and I can't wait for the season."
It was a decision that came only after considerable deliberation.
"It's similar to many other decisions we've been making over the last several months," said Stacy Tapp, chief of communication and community engagement for Racine Unified. "We're just meeting on a regular basis, looking at data, looking at the situation and making decisions as we're able to do that.
"So we have been meeting with the district's activities directors over the last month and continuously reviewing data, reviewing guidance from the health department and they have been bringing us recommendations. And in the last week, we discussed the recommendation to move forward with the three low-risk sports that you see are moving forward now.
"Administration decided to move forward with that recommendation and allow those three sports to be played this fall."
The sports deemed high-risk — football, volleyball, soccer and swimming — will remain idle. But at least this is some encouraging news in what was thought to be lost season for the Racine public schools sports programs.
It's welcome news for the other Southeast Conference schools — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail in Kenosha, along with Oak Creek and Franklin. Their schedules had been adversely affected without three of their traditional rivals from Racine.
Tapp said the decision sparked a positive response.
"I have only talked to a couple of parents and those families and those particular student-athletes were excited to be able to move forward," she said. "I'm sure that the district ADs and the coaches are hearing more of that first-hand feedback."
Joe Wendt, Horlick's activities director since 2013, is among those who welcomes the decision.
"It's exciting," he said. "As ADs, we're always looking at positive and engaging ways to have our coaches and student-athletes around each other. This was an opportunity that was provided to us and we just wanted to maximize for the kids' sake to get them re-engaged and back around campus a little bit and have that picture of what a norm looks like."
Wendt said some modifications with schedules will have to be made. But the bottom line is competition will again be offered for many of Racine's student-athletes, even if competition might be limited to four to six events.
"This conference has had to make alternate assignments and plans," he said. "Golf is probably the most normally because it's kind of a socially-distant sport already. Tennis, we're scheduling as we can and mixing in some conferences.
"We're just trying to get in as many contests as we can. We're hopefully going to get in six or seven contests."
