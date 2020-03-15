Racine Unified offers free meals from 9-10 a.m. at 8 sites starting Monday

“Prevention is our best defense against an outbreak. If residents take this seriously now, we will minimize the impacts on our community. If we don’t, we will be faced with much more difficult decisions moving forward,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “As a city, we need to be as adaptive as possible to make sure we mitigate the impacts of coronavirus ... we know that the steps we are asking residents to take are inconveniences to their daily routines, but ultimately it is the best way to reduce the impact of COVID-19 across the community.”