Racine Unified now allowing a limited number of spectators at sporting events

RACINE — For the first time in more than a year, Racine Unified on Monday began allowing a limited number of spectators to attend student athletic events.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure a safe environment and minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread among our student athletes, coaches and families,” said Peter Reynolds, superintendent Eric Gallien’s chief of staff, during Monday’s School Board meeting. “Our priority is to ensure our student- athletes continue to have the opportunity to participate in activities this spring.”

The number of spectators the district will allow at each game or event depends on the venue. Unified recommends that parents contact their school’s athletic department for specifics.

Spectators will be required to follow all district, city or county and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines for COVID-19 safety.

Although not all of Racine Unified’s sports facilities are in the City of Racine, the district is following the city health department’s guidelines for the sake of consistency across all of its schools and sports teams.