RACINE – Racine Unified School District officials have decided to not place a referendum on the November ballot.
“We are going to spend the next several months finalizing a long-term plan that continues the transformation of our District,” Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said in a statement to The Journal Times.
“It’s essential that Racine’s public schools are a partner in moving our community forward. I encourage community members to come to the table and be part of the solution.”
The deadline to place a referendum question on the ballot is Tuesday.
Board decision
The Racine Unified School Board met last Monday to discuss the proposal. But they voted 5-2 to push back a decision on the issue with Clerk Matthew Hanser, Brian O’Connell, Dennis Wiser, President Robert Wittke Jr. and Jane Barbian voting in favor, and John Heckenlively and Treasurer Julie McKenna voting against. Vice President Mike Frontier and Michelle Duchow were not present.
There was initially discussion about holding another School Board meeting before the Tuesday deadline.
But as of Friday, no agenda had been posted. Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, confirmed over the weekend that the board would not be meeting on Monday or Tuesday.
In a statement released jointly with Gallien, Wittke said: “The Board has some difficult decisions to make in order to address these challenges. I appreciate Dr. Gallien’s work to bring these needs forward and engage the community in developing a plan to address them.”
Referendum question
The referendum proposed by Unified administrators would have given voters the chance to decide whether or not to allow the district to collect $10 million annually in property taxes more than its revenue limit and to extend its existing $8.5 million annual collection, approved in a 2014 referendum.
One proposal brought to the board would have continued the referendum through the 2047-48 school year. The other would have continued it indefinitely.
The referendum was for “safety and security improvements, building modernization, technology enhancement, school improvements and equipment for student career pathway programs, and debt service for new building and other capital improvement projects,” according to the proposed referendum language that the board reviewed.
If the referendum was moved forward, Unified officials advised the board to commit to a property tax cap moving forward at the 2017-18 rate of $10.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Long-term plan
Gallien said that “over the past several months, RUSD administration has been building a long-term facilities plan that will address the needs of our district. We know that the economic development coming to Racine will impact our schools and our district and we must position the district to be a partner in moving the community forward.”
To ensure students graduate ready for jobs in Racine now and in the future, Racine Unified officials said they need to:
- Modernize aging schools to prepare students for jobs of the future
- Enhance technology
- Continue to improve safety and security of our schools
- Expand magnet and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs
“Over the next several months, RUSD will continue to engage the community in long-term planning and consideration of a future referendum,” the statement from Unified said.
Tax reduction
Without a new referendum, Racine residents may see a tax decrease. Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff has predicted that the tax rate would decrease in 2018-19 to $9.72 per $1,000 of assessed property value from its rate this past year of $10.02.
The expected reduction in the tax rate, prior to passing a new referendum, is due to several factors, including the end next year of a referendum passed in 1997 that paid $1.3 million a year for an unfunded liability in the state’s retirement system.
Duff said he also expects that property-value increases from development in the district will mean a decrease in the base tax rate.
