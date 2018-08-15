RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is considering, once again, to ask voters for more money through a referendum question on the November general election ballot.
Unified officials say the district needs more money to fund school safety improvements, as well as facility and technology upgrades. The administration asked the School Board Wednesday evening to consider putting a new referendum question to voters, to provide approximately $10 million in additional funds per year, as well as to extend the existing referendum past its 2029 expiration date. The administration provided two options to the board, for either a recurring referendum or one with a set end date.
At the same time, district officials advised the board to commit to a property tax cap moving forward at the 2017-18 rate of $10.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Current referendum
Voters last approved a Unified referendum in November 2014, allowing the district to collect $8.5 million per year above its state-imposed spending limit for 15 years. That referendum, which is set to collect a total of $128 million, is set to end in 2029.
Superintendent Eric Gallien said he wants to continue to make facility improvements that will help prepare students to enter the workforce successfully.
“We’ve been good stewards of the money that you’ve given us,” Gallien said. “We’ve done some good things; we’re proud of what we’ve done in this community.”
The district has already spent 85 percent of the 2014 referendum funds, much of it on borrowing for new buildings opened in fall 2016. The district spent $15.1 million on a new Olympia Brown Elementary School building, $14 million on a new Knapp Elementary School building and $18.9 million to transform and expand Gifford into a K-8 school.
Some referendum money also went toward the approximately $30 million in maintenance and projects the district was set to complete over the current summer break.
Other referendum projects already completed include new science labs at Horlick High School that opened in January, the relocation of the REAL School to the former Sturtevant Sportsplex and many maintenance projects at schools across the district.
Several School Board members on Wednesday expressed support for putting a new referendum to the voters.
“I think extending the current referendum would be a great idea; if we let if drop off, we would have to fight to get it back,” said board member Dennis Wiser.
Board member John Heckenlively agreed.
“One of the great things about this community is that there is a strong commitment to public education,” he said.
Heckenlively said voters can see the good things the district has done with the 2014 money, he hopes, will want to support Unified to make more improvements.
Board President Robert Wittke Jr., who is running for state Assembly, voiced some reservations about the idea.
“There will be questions about our performance level, and unfortunately that’s how we’re judged in the community,” Wittke said.
He encouraged the administration and other board members to consider the consequences of a failed referendum and advised them to create a “plan B.”
Tax rate
Without a new referendum, Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff predicts that the tax rate would decrease in 2018-19 to $9.72 per $1,000 of assessed property value from its rate this past year of $10.02. And he expects it to continue to decrease notwithstanding the new referendum. If the referendum passed, the district could commit to keeping the rate steady at $10.02 and using the difference to fund its improvements.
The expected reduction in the tax rate, prior to passing a new referendum, is due to several factors including the end next year of a Unified referendum passed in 1997 that paid $1.3 million a year for an unfunded liability for the state’s retirement system.
Duff said he also expects that property value increases from development in the district will mean a decrease in the base tax rate.
Referendums
Voter referendums allow districts to collect dollar amounts beyond their state-imposed revenue limits. The limit is based on how many pupils attend school in the district, among other factors.
Duff said the school funding formula was not meant to pay for construction, and that most districts in the state fund building through voter referendums.
Duff said although the district is committed to doing what it can to keep the property tax rate steady, it can’t control a change in state law such as the one that caused a spike in the 2015-16 tax rate to $10.63 from $9.59 the previous school year. Because of the law change, private-school vouchers were funded entirely by the tax levy that year. Unified was reimbursed by the state for a portion of that cost in the following year.
Improvements
Unified still has a long list of improvements it would like to make, and it hopes to use additional referendum funds to do so. Gallien said the district would intend to use some of the funds to increase school safety, in part by creating secure vestibules at some of its older schools where doing so will be pricey.
The district has applied for, and is expected to receive, a grant from the state Department of Justice for school safety soon, but the amount the district applied for, about $950,000, pales in comparison to the millions needed to fund all the safety upgrades.
Gallien also said the Academies of Racine were not in the district’s plan when the referendum was initially approved in November 2014. But this learning model, wherein students choose a specific pathway of focus and get hands-on experience in that area, have since garnered support from the business community.
“I think they’re the exact model that could be the answer to some of the questions about how are we going to prepare the workforce for the change and the economic development that’s getting ready to happen,” Gallien said.
However, the district needs to make upgrades to technology and equipment as well as to create adequate facilities for its pathways, Gallien said. The district also hopes to continue to make upgrades to modernize its middle and elementary schools.
Ten of the Unified’s schools have a shared room for auditorium, cafeteria and gym. The district would like to change that.
Also on the district’s list for repair or replacement is the Case High School pool, which is down for at least the next year because of leaks that make it unsafe for swimming. However, Gallien declined to name specific projects that would be funded by a future referendum, and said nothing was set in stone.
New referendum
The board must decide by Aug. 28, per state law, whether or not to put the referendum on the November general election ballot.
The School Board’s next business meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in Building 1 of the district’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Although no votes were taken on Wednesday, the board members generally voiced agreement to voting on the issue during that meeting.
Prior to deciding to recommend a new referendum to the School Board, Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, said the district did a random phone poll of people living in the district to determine voter sentiment.
“We’ve gotten the pulse of the community,” Tapp said. “And the sense is that there is some support for it, and what we’re really seeing is that there’s support for the work that’s already been done and some hope and excitement around things like the Academies of Racine.”
She added that there seemed to be stronger support for a referendum this year than when the last one was passed in 2014.
“We want to be thoughtful about how we move forward as the county is moving forward,” Gallien said. “We want to be in alignment with the overall vision of this region and not reactionary; we want to be proactive. Part of our message is: We want to continue to do what we’ve been doing, and that’s continuing to provide better facilities, better opportunities for our students.”
Other districts
Burlington Area School District will ask taxpayers this November to approve construction of a new sixth- through eighth-grade middle school, as well as maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades for all of the district’s buildings, for $43.6 million.
In addition, Waterford Graded School District is set to ask voters this fall to approve an almost $25 million referendum for remodeling and upgrades to its Fox River Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(55) comments
Shield.. one only “stewards” the land. You don’t take it with you. “Whether you rent or whether you buy, you pay for the house you occupy”. Renters should have a say too.
I just wish we could throw money at the problem faster. The correlation between past referendums and money spent with gpa and graduation rates is astounding. We should have automatic yearly referendums so we can blanket rusd with cash and have the smartest kids in the country!!!! Duh.
I think this referendum is a great idea. Consider how poorly Unified is doing, this infusion of money will help to improve that. Vote YES
Maybe you are right. Some middle school class sizes have hit 40 kids/teacher. Too little time for teachers to teach beyond the remedial curriculum.
Why offer to buy school supplies for 21,000 students if you need more money? Those who did not have supplies were given them by generous donations from around the community, churches and businesses. The parents were buying the rest. Why start an initiative in 2018 to buy things that were already being bought by the community? Do you need money or not? In budgeting it is the small decisions that add up to big money. My budget is finite and causes me to change my behavior accordingly. It is rather tight so I do not go around thinking up new expenses.
RP,,,,Very good point! Betcha the guy to ask why......is school board member Heckenlively. He knows things.
Mr. John Heckenlively
(262) 635-1430
920 Main Street, #2
Racine, WI 53403
Actually best person to ask about where does the money go, why is RUSD always last on the list, and why does Racine (city) have a 17% property tax rate....
Mr. Dennis Wiser
(262) 554-6918
2517 Pinehurst Avenue
Racine, WI 53403
dennis.wiser@rusd.org
Wonder if Ms. Barbian can explain why RUSD needs to slam the taxpayers for more money.....RUSD said the last referendum would cover thier needs......
Ms. Jane Brewer Barbian
(262) 732-4063
3546 Emmertsen Road
Racine, WI 53406
Sturtevant's taxpayers probably are thankful for the 6% or so property tax rate they pay and have no desire to copy Racine's model of 17%. Maybe this school board member can explain why RUSD wastes money......
Ms. Michelle Duchow
(262) 770-4804
8723 Broadway Drive
Sturtevant, WI 53177
This guy is running for office and calling shots on the Racine School Board:
Mr. Robert Wittke, Jr.
(602) 741-1764
11 Sandalwood Court
Racine, WI 53402
robert.wittke@rusd.org
Obviously it's starting to look like he's a tax and spend kind of guy.
Let's not forget Dr. Gallien's (sp?) comment at his "welcome" reception a few weeks ago - something like, the activity must stop and we have to focus on the humanity... I guess that's didn't take long or its just out the window and we're back to activity and real estate... or maybe focus on the humanity (I hope that was focused at the student welfare) is too tough for this Administration and School Board. It's a whole lot easier to ask for more money to build legacy buildings than address the root cause... that also applies to Racinians that jump off the cliff with them.
School scores tell the tale and buildings and facilities aren't going to change that - it's almost criminal that a gym, lunchroom and auditorium would be in the same room - ever hear of multi-purpose space... its the curriculum stupid... spend some of that cash on educating the kids and break the cycle... don't need a Phd for that....
Here's what happens when a school district spends-spends-spends........"Apr 27, 2018 - MILWAUKEE -- Once facing a more than $30 million budget deficit, the Milwaukee Public School District says they will have to make cuts.".........."Simply put, there is not enough money to support our current level of spending," said Conjurski" Preview for RUSD.........https://fox6now.com/2018/04/27/mps-releases-2018-19-budget-proposal-includes-teacher-cuts-and-fewer-supplies/
My vote will be NO forever. Lived here my whole life and this school system has never worked in my lifetime. Ever. Watched them build a new school right across the street two years ago and half the stuff on the playground is all beat up and broken already, broken/bend fencing, outside lights don't work on half the building, not to mention the kids can barely string a sentence together when talking to them. It was NO before, and now that we are looking at retirement in a few years it will always be NO. Figure it out RUSD! How are they running out of space and needing to share rooms when enrollment has drastically dropped? That's an outright LIE. RUSD should be investigated for embezzlement. Why would a parent approve another referendum when there is the option to put your kids a private school and be done with the public school mess altogether? NO more money for these jackwagons. NO. NO. NO!
The sham and constant spending of these people is unbelievable! When will the ignorant voters of this dying socialist city WAKE UP and stop this...just what does it take ? The sheer gall of these board members to dare even try this is one of the most angering moments to any rational minded person in this city.
The spending and lack of any respect for tax payers by these elected thieves and cons on this board makes any sane person speechless at the irresponsibility of the board.
This board never had any respect for the law and ACT 10... Any one who votes to approve such a idea will put a final nail in the hope that there will ever be the idea of a budget and the reality that money does not grow on trees...and tax payers can actually say NO to a gov't out of control!!! It then should be only Property owners get to vote!! amend the referendum to that .
You and tansandy would get along. You vote for these people, then complain about them. smh.
I’m voting for the referendum because that’s what our elected officials think is best. They have all the data in front of them. You think Wittke, an accountant, would keep asking for more money if he didn’t need it?
jr. you are most certainly a commie socialist..No doubt...that school board is elected by a circus vote of uneducated freebie hand out folks and teachers and there buds...There are not enough sane fiscal educated conservatives left in this welfare poverty /crime ridden city...the rest are dem/libs and have been brainwashed for so many years they still think Kennedy is president!... They should legislatively in the state Write a law stating that ONLY property owners get to vote in any referendum involving another tax above what is allowed by law. This needs to happen NOW..the lefty's just find so many other ways to continue to get around the law..Enough..write your legislature and demand satisfaction and representation.. Imagine where the libs would run to on that vote.. The homeowners and property owners are the ones footing the bill so they should be the only ones allowed to vote on these stupid referendums..
Who remembers this? Fact: Walker enacted the biggest cuts to education in Wisconsin’s history, including a 30 percent cut to state technical colleges. [Politifact, 2/19/12]
racinebo-----2012? Cripes you still grieving over ACT10, The John Doe, and HRC losing?
Get over it.
Fact: Walker opposes creating a state authority to help allow people to refinance student loan debt. [Wisconsin State Journal, 9/28/16]. In 2016, Wisconsin college graduates graduated with an average of $30,059 in student debt, Wisconsin ranked 17th in the nation for average college debt, and ranked 6th for percentage of students graduating with student loan debt at 67%. [TICAS Student Debt and the Class of 2016 report, p.8, September 2017]
Sounds like a personal decision to take on student loan debt, no?
Privatize all building services and would save millions and buildings would benefit as well, but those be union jobs.
Last referendum was supposed to get computers into the hands of kids. We got Acer chrome books to share between classrooms but now they are warn out and not being replaced.
playtowin......"privatise" maintenance? Hard to say how that would work. We will never know as organizations like RUSD are most probably such a mess as far as maintenance budgeting and planning goes they no-way, no-how want anyone taking a look at how they do stuff. Best bet is RUSD like most gov't agencies are years behind in energy management and facility maintenance.
"If at first you don't succeed..."
I guess that can be RUSD's new slogan. Why would the school board ask Racinians to continue to invest in a depreciating asset?
Along with Milwaukee, Racine's public school system are demonstrably the worst in the State. And, this is NOT for want of funding... When the board chose to purchase new district offices at an exorbitant price (for a long-dormant building), then dole out lavish contracts to retrofit that space for its intended purpose... Well, that in itself is the very definition of NOT being wise "stewards" of their public funds.
The bloat within RUSD is directly responsible for the system's failings. Any voter in Racine who thinks even one dime of the increase will find a classroom is willfully ignorant.
As with past referendums, the money will go toward eye-popping salaries for unneeded administrators, wasteful and incomprehensible construction projects, and a virtual sea of consultant reports.
And, in the end, RUSD will still rival Milwaukee for the worst school district in Wisconsin. Spending does NOT equate with success; Competence does.
School board members Wiser, Frontier, McKenna and Heckenlively will be happy to approve any extra taxes. Contact these members and let them know NO NEW TAXES.
Mr. Robert Wittke, Jr.
(602) 741-1764
11 Sandalwood Court
Racine, WI 53402
robert.wittke@rusd.org
-
Ms. Michelle Duchow
(262) 770-4804
8723 Broadway Drive
Sturtevant, WI 53177
-
Ms. Jane Brewer Barbian
(262) 732-4063
3546 Emmertsen Road
Racine, WI 53406
-
I like your style.
Looks like Racine will need help for schools improvemnt for the new Foxconn empoyees children who will be moving here? Right? What the Racine Journal told you that the avearge pay will be $53875 for Foxconn per job but what the Racine Journal did NOT tell you that 93 percent Foxconn jobs will be $15 per hour or LESS! Do the math! But now that the your Governor coned you to buy this deal and get BILLIONS OF INCENETIVE OF TAX BREAKS THAT YOU HAVE TO PAY FOR AND WILL TAKE SEVERAL YEARS TO PAY FOR MAYBE 25 YEARS OR MORE! Schools eventualy need improvement. There is a movie about a true story similiar what is happening here in Wisconsin. The movie is called The Little Pink House and how it was to bring many jobs?. It s about Eminent Domain and a how a large company Pfizer changed lives in New London Connecticut eventuly moved out after the tax incentives was done. The Republican Governor John G Roland went to jail for corruption charges.
So 13950/15000 jobs are going to be $15 or less? Did Evers tell you that?
13950/15000 jobs promised will be $15/hr or less?
racinebo......How about J-WAX? Don't they get property tax incentives? Are all J-WAX jobs paying over $15. hour? How about Racine's other "legacy" industries and non-;profits? Are they paying their fair share?
How are those Report Cards looking?
Mulling a referendum? Um, no. It's been decided. There will be one, and it will likely get pushed through.
This was a no last time and it will be again. It sounds like they have already spent the money that they were supposed to spread out over the years. A few schools got brand new schools while other areas did not get anything. You are losing money hand over fist for students leaving RUSD. Maybe it is time to look at enrollment and change boundaries of the schools. If you did not have the money to purchase new schools, maybe that was not a good choice
“There will be questions about our performance level, and unfortunately that’s how we’re judged in the community,” Wittke said.......”yes, it’s very unfortunate to be judged on performance level”, said no-rational-human-ever. Once Unified can prove they are responsible with money and dedicated to education and not force feeding politics to our kids, then they get more money. I know for a fact someone, in the district, offered to help them safe millions by showing them how to more efficiently run their buildings. They weren’t interested. They make teachers take out coffee pots and refrigerators to pretend they care when they could truly do something better. Irresponsible.
Nice comment. Most people don’t catch Wittke’s doublespeak. Read through all of his comments in JT, they are either ambiguous, cliche, attacks/diversions, or apologies for his own mistakes. His words are empty. Don’t expect the general public to catch this though. But he “backs the badge”, so we elected him to represent us all in Madison. He played all of you.
If any of us managed our personal finances the way unified manages the public's finances we would be in bankruptcy and unified should be also. Not to mention imprisoned for financial fraud.
I agree. There seems to be a lot of waste.
I agree. The interest the are paying on this money is ridiculous. The spending of this referendum should have spaced out over time as the money came in from the taxpayers, in order to avoid interest. Schools are there to educated our children. The test scores from Unified are absolutely a disgrace. RUSD should be ashamed!!!!! Throwing money at a failed system is not the answer.
If you guys don’t like the decisions that come from this school board, then stop electing them. Or run against them. Or, in the case of Wittke, elect them to represent you in Madison... lol. Racine news is entertaining.
The idea of suceding from RUSD is dead. I will jump on the RUSD bandwagon and vote for this referendum.
As big a problem as the unified board is, citizens like you are an even bigger problem because you enable them by voting yes.
You guys elected this school board, don’t fight their ideas. Let’s work with them. Wittke and his board want more money, give it to them. Why stop what they’re trying to accomplish? If you don’t like it, run for the school board yourself. Don’t elect liberals then complain when they ask for more money!
Please vote no! They have not made good on the last referendum. The money never gets to the kids.
If they are serious they should release how much they spend at central office versus the schools. The public has no idea the amount of humans that “work” at ASC.
Failing public school system asking for more money once again. Sadly, this will get approved once again. The best thing Mt Pleasant, Caledonia, and Sturtevant could do is break away from RUSD.
What a surprise... everyone knew this would be coming quick after their mess up at Case. No to RUSD! No to any referendum! It is time for RUSD to manage the money better and realize that people are tired of this.
Complete BS!!!!! They need to stop wasting taxpayer money. The governor gave them money specifically for safety. If they don't have it, it's because they haven't applied. If they haven't applied for it, shame on them. Their fault. They do not need more money!
Okay Racine voters. It's time once again to bend over stick your head up your behind and vote yes for the referendum as you have in the past. You do it every time!!!!! Don't change now.
I sense sarcasm but, honestly, tell me you didn’t vote for these guys. You complain about the same people you support. I find your ideals hard to follow.
I have grave reservations about more money for the schools. Yes, I see some outward maintenance being done - but - I live a half block from Roosevelt where last Fall a lovely new fence was installed - within 3 weeks of completion the students had managed to to bend up almost half the panels. Now when I walk by, there are only a few panels that remain undamaged. Money well spent? Thank you Roosevelt student body. The students don't care about their schools - why should we keep pouring money into them?
Absolutely not! Racine Unified has shown time again that they cannot curb expenses. Act 10 was designed to allow each school district to live within their means and to collect enough tax dollars to run the school system while reducing the cost to each property owner. The fiduciary responsibility of the board is to the taxpayer And not to the teachers.
Thank you!
The president of the board is an accountant. I’m sure they know this and are doing their best. We just elected him to represent us in Madison after all.
No, No, No !!!!
Get the money from Foxconn as well as any money they donated to Scotthole Walker.
Nofactman...Glad to see you're parroting the party and union gibberish!!! Just so you can get your facts correct. Foxconn has not received any money from the state, nor will they. Any incentives they may get will come in the form of tax credits.....when and only when jobs are established. But hey, keep drinking the kool aid!!!
So I went to GOP Pints and Politics yesterday and Delagrave(sp?) put out a lot of info quickly with no lit to take away and absorb. Who is paying for all of the road work and construction going on?
Wow, such great insight, factman. You must be an RUSD graduate.
Well it must be election season. The irrelevant Scooter bashing by the unionist HeeHaw party types is in full gear and the trolls are out in force.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.