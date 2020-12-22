 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Unified mulling bringing some students back to school, with decision slated for next month
3 comments
alert featured
RACINE UNIFIED

Racine Unified mulling bringing some students back to school, with decision slated for next month

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Unified is taking another look at the possibility of bringing some students back to school in person. The district is set to make a decision by the second week of January.

The City of Racine’s Safer Racine ordinance has ordered all school buildings in the city closed until Jan. 15, aiming to quell the spread of COVID-19.

Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent, 2018 photo

Gallien

Superintendent Eric Gallien told the School Board on Monday night that the district recognizes the shifting trend across the country when it comes to feelings about getting kids back into physical classrooms.

In October, Unified announced strict gating criteria that would govern whether students could return to schools. Gallien said the district, along with the City of Racine Public Health Department, is now reviewing that criteria to make changes that might allow for in-person learning.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring back students face to face, specifically probably the early grades and maybe the (high school) seniors,” Gallien said.

He explained that the district’s senior leadership team and its school re-entry team were discussing the option of bringing high school seniors back to school buildings with the goal of ensuring that they graduate this year. “No promises yet,” Gallien told the board.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

What Fauci says

Racine Unified students have been learning virtually since March.

Six parents submitted public comments via email to the board to be read during the Monday meeting, demanding a return to in-person learning.

Some of them cited the recommendations of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has said that spread of COVID-19 among and from elementary age children is not as bad as initially expected. “The default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school or to get them back to school,” Fauci told ABC News on Nov. 29.

Fauci added that the ability to bring students back to school safely depended on getting the virus under control.

When asked during a Board of Health meeting earlier this month about how “Dr. Fauci said we should send the kids back to school,” Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox replied that Fauci’s comments should not be taken as a “one size fits all.” Bowersox attested that, since 20 of the City of Racine’s 112 identified COVID-19 outbreaks (as of Dec. 1) were in schools, they should remain closed amid what was an ongoing spike.

Over the past three weeks, daily confirmed case counts have fallen (never more than 76 in one day in the city) following unforeseen daily totals of above 100, which happened several times in October and November. Still, December’s numbers still are considerably higher than the norm; from June 5 through Sept. 21, the City of Racine Public Health Department never confirmed more than 30 cases in any one day.

Bowersox added during that Board of Health meeting that “the number of outbreaks” have raised too many concerns for her to believe it’s safe for schools to remain open, despite the federal guidance: “We have concerns about the number of positives that we’ve seen.”

3 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

+2
The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit
Local News

The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit

  • 5 min to read

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News