Racine Unified 'meets few expectations' on state report card

RACINE — For the third year in a row, Racine Unified School District received a grade of “meets few expectations” on its state report card.
The district scored 56.8 out of 100 possible points, slightly down from last year’s 58 points. Unified was docked five points because its absenteeism rate was above 13%.
Superintendent Eric Gallien, acknowledged that issue.
“One of our biggest challenges we see is absenteeism,” he stated via email. “We’re going in the right direction — schools are trending up. However, we are seeing significant reductions for attendance. We must partner with our parents and community on this issue to make sure kids get to school every day.”
Report card results for the 2018-19 school year were released to the public early Tuesday morning.
Overall, 96 percent of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts met or exceeded expectations.
Among Unified’s schools, none significantly exceeded expectations, four exceeded expectations, eight met expectations, 11 met few expectations and three failed to meet expectations.
The three schools that failed to meet expectations were Giese Elementary, Starbuck Middle School and Jerstad-Agerholm K-8.
Both Horlick and Park high schools increased their scores this year to pull themselves out of the failing category. Horlick met few expectations for 2018-19 and Park increased drastically to meets expectations. DPI noted that Park’s increase is so drastic that it may be an outlier.
“This year, we are proud to see that all three comprehensive high schools saw increases,” Gallien stated. “As we look to the first graduating class of the Academies of Racine we can see it’s working.
“The focus and purpose of the Academies of Racine is engaging high school students, making learning come alive through hands-on, relevant work and exposing our students to more opportunities that prepare them for post-secondary success.”
District and school grades are based on a scale of 0-100, and are calculated by the Wisconsin Department of Public instruction using data from four areas: student achievement on standardized tests; school growth in achievement; closing achievement gaps between student groups; and measures of post-secondary readiness. Contributing to post-secondary readiness scores are graduation and attendance rates, third-grade English language arts achievement and eighth-grade math achievement.
The district improved both its growth and closing gaps scores. Its on track rating remained the same as the previous year, while its achievement score dropped slightly.
“While our score remained relatively flat, we know that the work we’re doing is going to make a difference in the coming years,” Gallien stated.
Without the five points lost for absenteeism, the district would have scored better than last year.
Some of the data contributing to district report card scores was collected prior to last year. In some areas, data from as much as five years ago is factored into the calculations.
Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program, or OSPP, legislation passed in 2015 allows for control of up to five schools within a district being given to a state commissioner if those schools and districts fall in the fails to meet expectations category on the state report card for two years in a row.
Since Unified has did not fail this year or last year, the legislation is not applicable. The last time the district failed was in the 2015-16 school year.
