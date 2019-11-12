Racine Unified 'meets few expectations' on state report card

RACINE — For the third year in a row, Racine Unified School District received a grade of “meets few expectations” on its state report card.

The district scored 56.8 out of 100 possible points, slightly down from last year’s 58 points. Unified was docked five points because its absenteeism rate was above 13%.

Superintendent Eric Gallien, acknowledged that issue.

“One of our biggest challenges we see is absenteeism,” he stated via email. “We’re going in the right direction — schools are trending up. However, we are seeing significant reductions for attendance. We must partner with our parents and community on this issue to make sure kids get to school every day.”

Report card results for the 2018-19 school year were released to the public early Tuesday morning.

Overall, 96 percent of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts met or exceeded expectations.

Among Unified’s schools, none significantly exceeded expectations, four exceeded expectations, eight met expectations, 11 met few expectations and three failed to meet expectations.

The three schools that failed to meet expectations were Giese Elementary, Starbuck Middle School and Jerstad-Agerholm K-8.