RACINE COUNTY — Although the Racine Unified School District purchased two portable walk-through metal detectors over the summer, the district reportedly has not yet used either of them.
They haven’t been utilized because the district has yet to approve a regulation that would allow all students to be searched while entering the schools. A proposal that would allow the detectors to be used is now being considered.
If approved, the new regulation would update rules that were last reviewed in September 1999. The proposal has been posted online for a 30-day review.
That review period will end on Dec. 16, after which point it can be put to a vote by the School Board.
If approved, the regulation would allow these metal detectors to be used “to conduct random or reasonable-suspicion screening in its facilities and at school-sponsored events.”
To prevent students from being erroneously singled out for searches, the following has been added to the proposed regulation: “Any search must include all students entering the school or school sponsored-event, or if that is not feasible, a random basis shall be used, such as every second or third or fifth student. Staff may not select students apart from that random process unless they have reasonable suspicion to believe that the student is carrying a weapon.”
Staff who have not been specifically trained in “applying the reasonable suspicion standard” will not be allowed to conduct such searches, if the proposed regulation is approved.
William Macemon, deputy chief for the Racine Police Department’s School Safety and Security Division, told The Journal Times in June that the metal detectors would be used as a deterrent, discouraging students from bringing weapons to school.
The metal detectors are portable, allowing them to be moved from school to school for searches on random days.
“We don’t want to pick just one school and that’s the only school where scanning can be done,” Macemon told The Journal Times in June.
Both police officers and specially trained school staff are planned to be in charge of conducting the searches.
As part of the proposed regulation, permanent signs will be posted at the main entrance to every Racine Unified building, stating that everyone who enters the building is subject to a search. Also, a notice is planned to go out to parents if the regulation is approved by the School Board.
The two detectors reportedly cost about $4,200 combined. In August, Racine Unified received a $635,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to be used exclusively to improve school safety measures.
Same-gender searches
If the proposed regulation passes, pat-down searches and searches that utilize a handheld metal detector must be conducted by a staff member who is “of the same gender” as the student being searched.
This is stricter than the current rule, which says that these kinds of searches should be conducted by someone of the same gender, but that is not a requirement.
The full text of the proposed regulation can be found at rusd.org/policies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
Fast forward to 2021........"Racine Unified looks to finalize metal detector rules "
"The two detectors reportedly cost about $4,200 combined. In August, Racine Unified received a $635,000 grant"........So RUSD has $630,000.00 left over. Why not purchase a couple of detectors for each school and leave them in place? Can't imagine moving them around is all that good for the equipment.
They have used part of that money to install security doors in several schools and on the ALICE training, I believe.
Sandy, you are spot ON!!! That is exactly why they are not UP!! Un-ified liberals do not want them..They do think they imply Racist/racism ... Rules...How about 1 Rule..EVERYONE goes through it!! Buy more The Money IS there! The schools must be secured so stop delaying the obvious ...Get over it... CYA rules Please...
Randomly? How can you ensure safety with randomly? It's like randomly using your seatbelt. every door every entrance every school. What's wrong with this district? You can't even get anybody to graduate and now we can't put metal detectors up? Unreal.
"Randomly".......Yep. RUSD has no plan.
How long after they up will some group claim that the detectors are racist? Can you say 30 seconds?
Thanks for your delusional and completely useless comment! What would we do without white lady wingnuts to teach us about racism? LMFAO!
It does sound ridiculous. Unfortunately, that silly comment, is rooted in historical truth
GetYourIdiot....8:01....Mommy must have been quit as to not wake you sleeping in her basement this morning!!! I know I was correct with my statement.......another liberal fights back with character assassination!! If you recall, I know that's hard, but a while ago this very thing happened. So get over yourself. Hey....I think I hear mommy calling!!! ROTFLMAO!
GET THEM UP!! are you kidding?? still in the box! Macemon would you do your JOB!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.