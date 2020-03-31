Racine Unified librarians hope to launch virtual help desk soon

RACINE — With their libraries shuttered, Racine Unified librarians are working on a new way to provide resources to students and their families: a library in the cloud.
District librarians began discussing how they could continue to be there for their school communities shortly after Unified schools closed on March 16. Plans for a virtual library that would include a reference desk, with the possibility of other features, are currently in the works.
“We come together as a school in the library and now we are going to come together virtually and we’re going to be there for our community, for our schools, for our children, for their parents,” said Charlene Harteau, Horlick High School librarian.
District librarians are working to get the virtual library up and running as soon as they can, but do not yet have a set start date.
While librarians might not have all the answers, Harteau said, they are experts in directing people to the correct resources. These might include meal site locations, free online education providers and other ways to keep kids occupied while schools are closed.
Harteau said she knows that people are looking for support right now, and Unified librarians want to provide it.
“We’re on a new journey, a totally new journey as far as how we are going to communicate with our kids, with our community,” she said. “We just have to help our kids at home, we have to help our parents at home.”
Plans unclear
As of Monday afternoon, Racine Unified had not announced what its plans were for student learning going forward. Its students are not taking part in required virtual learning like other districts in Racine County. Unified officials previously said this is because the district does not know if each of its students has access to a device and internet that would allow them to work from home, creating equity issues within the district.
Some parents are frustrated with the lack of clear guidance from the district on what their children should be doing.
“My kids are 14 and 16 and Horlick students, they have received no instruction from Horlick at all,” said Rebecca Majewski Svensson in a Facebook comment. “A list of websites is not acceptable!”
You have free articles remaining.
In a statement submitted to The Journal Times, School Board President Brian O’Connell said that district teachers are working on plans to deliver curriculum via alternative means, beginning April 6.
Striving for engagement
In the meantime, the district is handing out grade-level packets at its various meal sites and has posted a lengthy list of free education resources on its website.
The district and individual schools are sharing links to videos of readings by famous people like Oprah Winfrey and content by Laurie Berkner, a children’s musician who posts a new song and dance video on Facebook most days. Another activity shared by the district is daily follow-along lunch doodles from Kennedy Center artist-in-residence Mo Willems, who has worked for the Cartoon Network and “Sesame Street.”
Staff at Giese Elementary School, 5120 Byrd Ave., through its Facebook page, has been sharing readings of children’s books by various staff members as well as links to activities like at-home scavenger hunts.
Some individual Unified classes are staying connected through Google Classroom or Zoom, an online meeting platform.
Kristin Gibson, elementary school counselor at Gilmore Fine Arts School, 2330 Northwestern Ave., stressed that learning new content right now is not nearly as important as keeping student brains engaged.
“It’s a great opportunity to bond with family and learn life skills like cooking, laundering, gardening, cleaning, etc,” Gibson said. “If there is no engagement, kids will literally spend their whole day with screens, which research has shown to be negative. Keeping them busy builds new neural pathways, which leads to more creativity.”
Unified’s counselors are also working to ensure that kids and parents have resources to help them deal with being stuck at home with no set end date. The district began handing out social-emotional learning packets along with its academic packets at its free meal sites on Thursday.
“An amazing team of counselors created work that included activities such as outdoor/indoor scavenger hunts, mindful exercises, self-confidence, empathy, kindness activities, coping skills, self-care skills and emotional health tips,” said Trish Howard, counselor at Giese and Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St. “All of which are positive, purposeful and essential to help us through daily life at any age.”
Howard suggests that students participate in a mix of academic, physical and fun activities to engaged their minds and also keep balance in the day.
“I am incredibly and seriously proud of our entire Racine Unified School district for coming together to wrap our arms around our children and our families in safe, engaging and creative ways,” Howard said. “This has been a very interesting time for all of us as we navigate through it.”
“We’re on a new journey, a totally new journey as far as how we are going to communicate with our kids, with our community. We just have to help our kids at home, we have to help our parents at home.”
Charlene Harteau, Horlick High School librarian
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.