Racine Unified keeps flat tax rate, levy to increase due to increased property valuations

RACINE — In its first annual budget set after the approval of a $1 billion referendum, Racine Unified is keeping its promise of a flat tax rate.

The School Board on Wednesday approved the final $361.32 million 2020-21 budget and the district’s tax rate at $9.49 per $1,000 of equalized property value. That’s the same tax rate as last year.

However, because property values have increased in the past year, the district expects to collect a total tax levy of around $100.26 million. a 7.3% increase over the previous year.

That means anyone who has had a property assessment increase over the last year will end up paying more. But Unified is still able to maintain its promise to keep the rate flat.

Unified’s total 2020-21 budget is $23.3 million larger than last year, which Chief Operating Officer Marc Duff partially attributed to $12 million in debt refinancing that has to be counted as spending.

Per a policy set prior to voter approval on April 7 of the district’s collection of $1 billion over the next 30 years, the School Board approved the tax rate related to referendums separately than the overall tax rate.