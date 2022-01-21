Racine Unified has no plans to go virtual

Racine Unified Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien and Gateway Technical College President
Bryan Albrecht both said they are enforcing face mask mandates for students and staff. Neither, however, is considering shifting to online learning at home, which was widely implemented last year to avoid spreading the virus on campuses.
Albrecht said the nature of technical education requires a certain amount of hands-on training that cannot be accomplished with online instruction.
Gallien said keeping kids in school for face-to-face instruction is important for the children and is convenient for their parents who otherwise would face child-care challenges.
"Our families depend on us," Gallien said, "and our families need to go to work."
Starbucks has announced that it will no longer require its 228,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This decision follows the US Supreme Court’s rejection of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses. Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in a memo to employees that “we respect the Court's ruling and will comply”. However, Starbucks is still encouraging its workers to get vaccinated and boosted. Following updated guidance from the CDC, Starbucks employees will have to wear 3-ply medical masks when they are working. They can also wear N95, KN95 or KF94 masks, but not cloth masks
Racine Unified delayed its return from winter break by two days due to COVID-19 concerns, but did not stay closed for as long as other urban school districts, like those in Milwaukee and Madison.
Two RUSD schools did temporarily
go virtual due to staffing shortages earlier this month, Janes Elementary and Jerstad-Agerholm K-8. But the district resisted calls from the union representing educators to go entirely virtual while COVID-19 case counts remain high.
In photos: Racine Unified students learn how to make clouds, snow and information systems
GEMS Conference
GEMS Conference

The ninth annual Girls Empowered by Math & Science Conference on Thursday gave middle-school girls in and around Racine a chance to find their science, technology, engineering and mathematics passions, get engaged with STEM-related professions and learn new things. Hands-on activities include making fake snow, ghost bubbles, making wearable LED lights and melting metal. Presenters included "Chemical Kim"; S.C. Johnson Engineer/Miss Racine 2022 Maria Castillo; Elizabeth Ehrke and Clarice Zellmer of We Energies; Chris Biemborn from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Engineering and Applied Science; Nola Tremelling of Nebula Education; and Gateway Technical College's Heather Miles. The GEMS event was a collaboration that included the Racine Unified School District and Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin.
A cloud at Wadewitz
A cloud at Wadewitz

WDJT-TV Chief Meteorologist Drew Burgoyne visited Wadewitz Elementary Friday and delivered a Tornado Ready presentation that explained severe Wisconsin weather and how to be safe when it happens. As a bonus, the 5th graders helped turn their hallway into a cloud!
Introduction to information systems
Introduction to information systems

Could this experience lead some RUSD students to a career in cyber security? A two-day event at Case High School this past week introduced high school students from across RUSD to one of the most in-demand professions in the nation. Jerry Eastmann, the president, CEO and founder of the Wisconsin Cyber Threat Response Alliance (WICTRA), and Michael Patton, an information systems professor at UW-Oshkosh, have been teaching students how to build networks, how hackers can obtain your information and how to protect yourself online. They also donated equipment to Case instructor Dan Bucholz for use in his Computer Science Pathway courses.
GEMS Conference
The ninth annual Girls Empowered by Math & Science Conference on Thursday gave middle-school girls in and around Racine a chance to find their science, technology, engineering and mathematics passions, get engaged with STEM-related professions and learn new things. Hands-on activities include making fake snow, ghost bubbles, making wearable LED lights and melting metal. Presenters included "Chemical Kim" (shown above); S.C. Johnson Engineer/Miss Racine 2022 Maria Castillo; Elizabeth Ehrke and Clarice Zellmer of We Energies; Chris Biemborn from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Engineering and Applied Science; Nola Tremelling of Nebula Education; and Gateway Technical College's Heather Miles. The GEMS event was a collaboration that included the Racine Unified School District and Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin.
GEMS Conference
The ninth annual Girls Empowered by Math & Science Conference on Thursday gave middle-school girls in and around Racine a chance to find their science, technology, engineering and mathematics passions, get engaged with STEM-related professions and learn new things. Hands-on activities include making fake snow, ghost bubbles, making wearable LED lights and melting metal. Presenters included "Chemical Kim"; S.C. Johnson Engineer/Miss Racine 2022 Maria Castillo; Elizabeth Ehrke and Clarice Zellmer of We Energies; Chris Biemborn from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Engineering and Applied Science; Nola Tremelling of Nebula Education; and Gateway Technical College's Heather Miles. The GEMS event was a collaboration that included the Racine Unified School District and Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin.
GEMS Conference
The ninth annual Girls Empowered by Math & Science Conference on Thursday gave middle-school girls in and around Racine a chance to find their science, technology, engineering and mathematics passions, get engaged with STEM-related professions and learn new things. Hands-on activities include making fake snow, ghost bubbles, making wearable LED lights and melting metal. Presenters included "Chemical Kim"; S.C. Johnson Engineer/Miss Racine 2022 Maria Castillo; Elizabeth Ehrke and Clarice Zellmer of We Energies; Chris Biemborn from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Engineering and Applied Science; Nola Tremelling of Nebula Education; and Gateway Technical College's Heather Miles. The GEMS event was a collaboration that included the Racine Unified School District and Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin.
GEMS Conference
The ninth annual Girls Empowered by Math & Science Conference on Thursday gave middle-school girls in and around Racine a chance to find their science, technology, engineering and mathematics passions, get engaged with STEM-related professions and learn new things. Hands-on activities include making fake snow (seen here), ghost bubbles, making wearable LED lights and melting metal. Presenters included "Chemical Kim"; S.C. Johnson Engineer/Miss Racine 2022 Maria Castillo; Elizabeth Ehrke and Clarice Zellmer of We Energies; Chris Biemborn from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Engineering and Applied Science; Nola Tremelling of Nebula Education; and Gateway Technical College's Heather Miles. The GEMS event was a collaboration that included the Racine Unified School District and Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin.
Introduction to information systems
Could this experience lead some RUSD students to a career in cyber security? A two-day event at Case High School this past week introduced high school students from across RUSD to one of the most in-demand professions in the nation. Jerry Eastmann, the president, CEO and founder of the Wisconsin Cyber Threat Response Alliance (WICTRA), and Michael Patton, an information systems professor at UW-Oshkosh, have been teaching students how to build networks, how hackers can obtain your information and how to protect yourself online. They also donated equipment to Case instructor Dan Bucholz for use in his Computer Science Pathway courses.
Introduction to information systems
Could this experience lead some RUSD students to a career in cyber security? A two-day event at Case High School this past week introduced high school students from across RUSD to one of the most in-demand professions in the nation. Jerry Eastmann, the president, CEO and founder of the Wisconsin Cyber Threat Response Alliance (WICTRA), and Michael Patton, an information systems professor at UW-Oshkosh, have been teaching students how to build networks, how hackers can obtain your information and how to protect yourself online. They also donated equipment to Case instructor Dan Bucholz for use in his Computer Science Pathway courses.
