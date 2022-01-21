 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Unified has no plans to go virtual

Racine Unified Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien greets a student with a fist bump on the first day of the 2021-22 school year, one of dozens of fist bumps he gave out on Sept. 1 on a red carpet outside Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St.

Racine Unified Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien and Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht both said they are enforcing face mask mandates for students and staff. Neither, however, is considering shifting to online learning at home, which was widely implemented last year to avoid spreading the virus on campuses.

Albrecht said the nature of technical education requires a certain amount of hands-on training that cannot be accomplished with online instruction.

Gallien said keeping kids in school for face-to-face instruction is important for the children and is convenient for their parents who otherwise would face child-care challenges.

"Our families depend on us," Gallien said, "and our families need to go to work."

Racine Unified delayed its return from winter break by two days due to COVID-19 concerns, but did not stay closed for as long as other urban school districts, like those in Milwaukee and Madison.

Two RUSD schools did temporarily go virtual due to staffing shortages earlier this month, Janes Elementary and Jerstad-Agerholm K-8. But the district resisted calls from the union representing educators to go entirely virtual while COVID-19 case counts remain high.

